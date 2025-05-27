Prep Roundup: Raymond-South Bend’s season ends with shutout loss in state quarterfinals

Raymond-South Bend’s boys soccer team saw its run for a state title come to an end as we review Twin Harbors state-tournament performances.

~~~

BOYS PREP SOCCER

1A State Quarterfinal

The Bush School 2, Raymond-South Bend 0

Raymond-South Bend’s hopes for a state final-four berth and a potential state title were dashed with a 2-0 loss to The Bush School in a 1A State Tournament quarterfinal on Saturday at Mt. Tahoma High School in Tacoma.

With the No. 15 Blazers (14-5 overall) controlling the midfield and getting the more quality scoring chances, No. 7 Raymond-South Bend (20-2-1) was held to no shots on goal in the first half.

The Bush’s Gianlucca Weintraub scored on a 30-plus yard shot from the sideline that skipped past RSB goal keeper Miguel Perez and inside the far post to break the scoreless tie in the 18th minute.

PHOTO BY MATT RUMBLES Raymond-South Bend’s Alex Posada (right) competes for possession during a 2-0 loss to The Bush School in a 1A State quarterfinal game on Saturday in Tacoma.

After halftime, Bush continued to control the pitch and pace of play as RSB’s offense consisted mostly of long balls over the top toward their dangerous set of strikers.

But the Blazers played sound defense to keep the Ravens off the scoreboard.

With Bush pinning the Ravens in their own defensive third late in the game, a throw in was tapped over to Blazers midfielder Miles Breitenbucher, who took a dribble to his left and ripped a shot past Perez to the near post for a 2-0 lead in the 76th minute.

That turned out to be the final score as the RSB program’s first trip to the state tournament ended in the quarterfinals.

The Bush School 1 1 – 2

RSB 0 0 – 0

Scoring

First half – 1, Bush, Gianlucca Weintraub, 18th minute.

Second half – 2, Bush, Miles Breitenbucher, 76th minute.

~~~

PHOTO BY MATT RUMBLES Raymond-South Bend’s Edgar Ramirez (11) dribbles around a Cascade defender during a 1-0 win on a 1A State second-round game on Friday in Tacoma.

1A State Second Round

Raymond-South Bend 1, Cascade 0

Raymond-South Bend earned its first state-tournament victory in school history with a 1-0 win over Cascade in a 1A State second-round game on Friday in Tacoma.

The Ravens had their chances to break the scoreless tie, particularly on free kicks by standout senior midfielder Edgar Ramirez.

Midway through the second half, Ramirez blistered a 30-plus yard free kick toward the near post. Kodiaks goal keeper Max Spiegel dove to make a spectacular save.

RSB sophomore forward Adam Mora raced to the rebound, but sent it wide to keep the score at 0-0.

With good scoring chances at a premium for both teams, a second Ramirez free kick from 33-yards out was bobbled by Spiegel, but the Cascade keeper was able to haul in the rebound before the charging Jose Ramirez could get to it.

With just under five minutes left to play, a long ball toward the left edge of the 18-yard box was lobbed to the middle, where Jose Ramirez was waiting. Ramirez was pushed in the back and went to the ground, eliciting a penalty against Cascade.

Edgar Ramirez calmly took the penalty kick, slotting a shot to his left as Spiegel dove to the right for a 1-0 lead in the 75th minute.

The goal was the 13th this season for Edgar Ramirez.

The RSB defense held firm, giving the Ravens their first state-tournament victory in program history.

Cascade 0 0 – 0

RSB 0 1 – 1

Scoring

First half – none.

Second half – 1, RSB, Edgar Ramirez, 75th minute.

~~~

SUBMITTED PHOTO Aberdeen sophomore Sophia Knutson serves during a 2A State Tournament match on Friday in Seattle.

PREP TENNIS

Aberdeen’s Knutson goes 1-2 at state tournament

Aberdeen’s Sophia Knutson won one of her three matches at the 2A State Tennis Championships on Saturday at the University of Washington.

Knutson defeated Lindbergh’s Nancy Ta 6-2, 6-1 in her first match before falling to eventual third-place finisher Teegan Devries of North Kitsap 6-0, 6-2.

The Aberdeen sophomore then faced Lynden’s Rilanna Newcomb and lost 6-1, 6-1 to conclude her season.

“I am incredibly proud of Sophie this season. She soaks up tennis like a sponge, and immediately puts what she has learned into action on the court. She is a true student of the game and I am lucky that I get to keep working with her for two more seasons,” Aberdeen head coach Ashley Kohlmeier said. “She had a lot of outside pressure on her, being the first Bobcat in over 30-plus years to go this far, but she handled it with poise and grace. … While we didn’t come home with a medal this year, the experience was beneficial for her and I both. We got to see what the competition is like at the highest level, and what we need to work on in our program.”

~~~

Montesano’s Otterstetter places sixth at state

Montesano’s Karissa Otterstetter placed sixth overall at the 1A State Championships on Saturday in Yakima.

Otterstetter lost to Cashmere’s Freya Dronen 6-3, 6-2 then defeated Fort Vancouver’s Esther Pechko 6-2, 6-1 on Friday to advance to Day 2 of the tournament.

On Saturday, Otterstetter lost to College Place’s Mia Ferraro, the eventual third-place finisher, 6-1, 6-4.

“I am really proud of how I played. There was some really tough competition there and I competed well,” Otterstetter said. “I did better than I thought I would and am very happy I made it even this far. It was such a great experience that I am so grateful I got to be apart of. Thank you to my coach and family for being my biggest supporters.”

“Karissa proved to everyone that she belonged there playing for a championship,” Montesano head coach Aaron Tubbs said. “It’s safe to say Karissa is one of the best tennis athletes in the school’s history and has set a new standard.”

Otterstetter, a senior, finishes her prep career as a two-time First Team all-league player and was named the 1A Evergreen League MVP this season.