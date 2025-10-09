Prep Roundup: Hoquiam’s Maxfield win boys race at Rainier Invitational

Also: Aberdeen runners win dual-meet races; Elma beats Hoquiam by four strokes in boys golf

Multiple Twin Harbors cross-country runners won their respective races as we review Wednesday’s prep sporting events.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

Hoquiam’s Maxfield wins Rainier Invitational

Hoquiam junior Ryker Maxfield outpaced the field to win the Rainier Invitational on Wednesday at Rainier Elementary School.

Maxfield ran the 5,000-meter course in a time of 16:43.52, beating Rainier senior Zach Hamilton by 15 seconds.

Hoquiam senior Junior Soto placed third while sophomore teammate Zeke James placed 10th out of 110 runners with a time of 18:08.73.

“Ryker Maxfield continues to put work in every week and has been steadily decreasing his times on his way to post season in a couple weeks,” Hoquiam head coach Chad Allan said. “Everyone of our boys and girls athletes ran personal bests or season bests. Proud of the whole group.”

North Beach placed fourth overall as a team with 127 points and were led by J.B. Fabian, who placed 20th with a time of 18:43.19.

Willapa Valley sophomore Colton Kempton placed 14th with a time of 18:33.78.

In the girls race, North Beach eighth-grader Judith Fabian led all Twin Harbors competitors by running a time of 24:25.89 to place 11th overall.

Hoquiam senior Hannah Schlesser also placed in the top 20, finishing 18th with a time of 25:17.67.

In the 2,500-meter middle school races, Montesano’s Halina Busz won the girls race with a time of 8:42.04 while Monte’s Trey Gunter placed third in the boys competition (8:23.96).

Full results available at athletic.net.

Local Results

Boys

1, Ryker Maxfield, Hoquiam 16:43.52. 3, Junior Soto, Hoquiam, 17:04.59. 10, Zeke James, Hoquiam, 18:08.73. 14, Colton Kempton, Willapa Valley, 18:33.78. 20, J.B. Fabian, North Beach, 18:43.19. 31, Jax Hudson, North Beach, 19:29.80. 35, Charlie Gersitz, North Beach, 19:38.09. 38, Joey Goodenough, Hoquiam, 19:47.18. 41, Major Hudson, North Beach, 20:14.15. 44, Kenneth Frank, North Beach, 20:24.57. 58, Dakota Frank, North Beach, 21:13.72. 67, Sabastien Perkins, 22:10.64, Willapa Valley. 70, Jeremiah Eastman, North Beach, 22:26.23. 71, Holden Britt, North Beach, 22:29.49. 73, Ezekiel Phimmasone, Raymond-South Bend, 22:37.0. 75, Camden Wetterauer, Willapa Valley, 22:57.30. 82, Donovan Bale, Raymond-South Bend, 24:00.38. 89, Nathan Richter, Willapa Valley, 24:31.26. 91, Darrien Milbert, Willapa Valley, 24:32.90. 95, Remy Terrell, North Beach, 24:52.96. 99, Ryan Hendricks, North Beach, 25:40.35. 106, Clayton Thierolf, North Beach, 28:53.56. 107, Eliott Delaney, North Beach, 29:14.20.

Girls

11, Judith Fabian, North Beach, 24:25.89. 18, Hannah Schlesser, Hoquiam, 25:17.67. 23, Aldeen Olvera-Obi, Hoquiam, 26:05.16. 35, Meg Roloff, Hoquiam, 30:04.62. 36, Anna Perkins, Willapa Valley, 30:11.33. 39, Addison Kulp, Raymond-South Bend, 30:48.64. 41, Riley Sampson, North Beach, 32:43.35. 42, Alexia Buck, North Beach, 32:55.22. 43, Ellie Zielesch, Willlapa Valley, 33:01.82. 48, Bella Yothamart, North Beach, 36:15.95. 50, Darby Richter, Willapa Valley, 43:16.80. 53, Anagayle Hodel, Willapa Valley, 48:47.80.

Aberdeen runners win at Tumwater league meet

Aberdeen’s Cecil Gumaelius and Ailyn Haggard won their respective races at a 2A Evergreen Conference meet on Wednesday at Pioneer Park in Tumwater.

Facing runners from W.F. West and the host Thunderbirds, Gumaelius won the boys race with a time of 16:35.74. The Bobcats sophomore was the only competitor in the 47-runner field to break 17 minutes.

Haggard dominated the field en route to a first-place finish. The Bobcats junior ran a time of 19:34.08, nearly 2:45 better than W.F. West’s Kate Turner (22:15.20, 2nd).

Full results available at athletic.net.

GIRLS PREP SWIMMING

Aberdeen 88, Black Hills 48, Tumwater 35

Aberdeen won a three-way meet over Black Hills and Tumwater on Wednesday at the Grays Harbor YMCA in Hoquiam.

Aberdeen swimmers placed first in six of the meet’s 12 events, including individual race wins from junior Arianna Alavez (200-yard freestyle, sophomore Gracie Qualey (200 individual medley), senior Trinity Stone (100 freestyle), sophomore Gabriella Orona (100 backstroke) and senior Wendy Neil (100 breaststroke).

Aberdeen hosts Centralia, W.F. West and Rochester for a Senior Night league dual meet at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Aberdeen Top Results

200-yard medley relay: 1, Aberdeen (Gabriella Orona, Wendy Neil, Arianna Alavez, Trinity Stone), 2:08.86.

200 freestyle: 1, Alavez, 2:32.63.

200 individual medley: 1, Gracie Qualey, 2:41.95.

50 freestyle: 2, Stone, 30.01. 6, Arabella Porter, 33.51.

1-meter dive: 2, Ashley Groat, 85.90.

100 butterfly: 2, Alavez, 1:13.81. 3, Qualey, 1:20.56.

100 freestyle: 1, Stone, 1:07.61. 2, Orona, 1:10.46.

500 freestyle: 2, Zander Jaquez, 7:59.66.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Aberdeen (Qualey, Mary Hiar, Neil, Orona), 2:04.46.

100 backstroke: 1, Orona, 1:13.92. 4, Natalie Wharton, 1:42.18.

100 breaststroke: 1, Neil, 1:21.13.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Aberdeen (Alavez, Qualey, Stone, Neil), 4:24.71.

BOYS PREP GOLF

Elma 175, Hoquiam 179

Elma edged out Hoquiam 175-179 on Wednesday at the Oaksridge Golf Course in Elma.

The Eagles were led by Zane Keith, who shot a 41 to earn Medalist of the Match honors. Keith’s round was highlighted by a sinking a birdie putt on the par-4 first hole and made par on holes five through seven.

Trey Yeager was a shot off the pace at 42 and Elma’s top-four scores were rounded out by Landon Myer (45) and Lucas Norris (47).

Hoquiam was led by Noah Taylor, who shot a 42 over nine holes, including a birdie on the par-4 ninth hole.

“You have to give it to Elma, several of their players were fantastic with the putter today and that ended up being the difference,” Hoquiam head coach Chase Taylor said. “Our boys were really scrambling to score this round. We were hitting behind trees and in bunkers all round, but I’m really impressed with how we kept composed, managed to score a respectable team total and stay in the match. Noah Taylor led us with a 43, but he too was scrambling to score. He demonstrated a willingness to bag the driver and stay clean striking irons off the tee to help limit the damage. Big shout out to our No. 6 golfer, Connor Schnoor. Connor was elevated to varsity due to being very coachable and working hard. We’ve used that spot to generate some internal competition and we’ve benefited as a team getting several players on varsity events. This is the first time all year we’ve used the score of our sixth golfer in our matches.”

Hoquiam (179): Noah Taylor 43, Aden Hartt 45, Danton Cole 45, Daymond Cole/Connor Schnoor 46.

Elma (175): Zane Keith 41, Trey Yeager 42, Landon Myer 45, Lucas Norris 47.

Other games

Girls Prep Soccer

Adna 1, Raymond-South Bend 0

Volleyball

Mary M. Knight 3, Lake Quinault 1

