Prep Football Roundup: Montesano recovers from slow start to rout Napavine

Also: Elma blown out by King’s; Pe Ell-Willapa Valley wins in 8-man; Wishkah stays hot with third win

Montesano hammered a once-proud Napavine team as we review Twin Harbors prep football games for Week 4 of the season.

~~~

PREP FOOTBALL

Montesano 56, Napavine 0

Friday’s featured non-league game between two perennial state-playoff teams turned out to an exhibition of one program retaining its prominence, and another in the midst of a historic downfall.

Montesano dominated a beleaguered Napavine team to the tune of a 56-0 win at Napavine High School.

The Bulldogs (4-0 overall) were on their heels early as the Tigers (1-3) took the opening possession and drove inside the Montesano red zone on a 17-play drive.

But the Bulldogs defense stiffened, forcing a turnover on downs as Tigers quarterback Grady Wilson was stopped short on fourth down, injuring his shoulder on the play. Wilson never returned to the game.

“That hurt them quite a bit, as far as any continuity in their offense,” Jensen said. “Their running back and their quarterback are their two best players, so when you lose 50% of your best players, it makes a difference for them.”

Two plays later, Monte senior running back Terek Gunter broke free for a 95-yard touchdown run to put the Bulldogs ahead 7-0.

From there the route was on.

A 21-yard touchdown run by senior Zach Timmons put Monte up 14-0 after one quarter followed by three second-quarter scores – two on 20-plus yard touchdown passes from senior quarterback Tyson Perry sandwiched around Timmons’ second scoring run of the game – to take a commanding 35-0 lead at halftime.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano’s Mason Fry (8), Kole Kjesbu (24) and Kyle Caton (68) celebrate a touchdown by teammate Zach Timmons (4) during a 56-0 victory on Friday at Napavine High School.

Gunter scored on an 11-yard run early in the third quarter followed later in the frame by a Kaden Stott 12-yard touchdown run to take a 49-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

With a running clock, Monte backup quarterback Coco Wilson broke loose for a 74-yard touchdown run to put the finishing touches on a definitive 56-0 win, handing Napavine its first three-game losing streak since veteran head coach Josh Fay took over in 2007.

“Explosive plays for us was the difference,” said Jensen, explaining his coaching staff’s definition of explosive plays is plays of 12 yards or more. “Out of our eight scoring plays, six of them were explosive. … We just hit on some big plays and just turned the momentum around.”

Monte rushed for 322 yards while Perry went 5 for 11 for 144 yards and two touchdowns.

Gunter led the way for the Bulldogs, rushing for 118 yards and two touchdowns on just six carries.

Monte had 466 total yards to Napavine’s 139.

The Bulldogs defense was led by Stott (10 tackles) and Gunter (interception) while kicker Chris Tobar had two touchbacks and converted all eight point-after kicks for Monte.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano’s Kole Kjesbu (24) races away from the Napavine defense during a 56-0 victory on Friday at Napavine High School.

“To be honest, I didn’t think we played particularly well, that’s hard to say when you win 56-0,” Jensen admitted. “We struggled out of the gate with the penalties again. … We have to come out better. … We came out slow and lethargic without a lot of energy. … We got it going at the end of the first quarter. We started figuring things out. The kids started playing a lot better and limited the penalties after that.”

Montesano hosts Tenino in a homecoming 1A Evergreen League opener at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Montesano 14 21 14 7 – 56

Napavine 0 0 0 0 – 0

Scoring

First quarter

Montesano – Gunter 95 run (Tobar kick), 4:10

M – Timmons 21 run (Tobar kick), 0:41

Second quarter

M – Gunter 38 pass from Perry (Tobar kick), 10:56

M – Timmons 1 run (Tobar kick), 4:36

M – Stott 20 pass from Perry (Tobar kick), 1:18

Third quarter

M – Gunter 11 run (Tobar kick), 10:34

M – Stott 12 run (Tobar kick), 1:30

Fourth quarter

M – Wilson 74 run (Tobar kick), 3:20

Passing: M – Perry 5-11-0-44, Wilson 0-1-0-0. Napavine – Wilson 0-1-0-0, Tabor 2-4-1-10.

Rushing: M – Gunter 6-118, Timmons 8-73, Wilson 4-68, Stott 2-26, Crites 1-17, Conklin-Smith 1-12, Causey 2-9, Ames 1-(-1). N – Hamilton 9-78, Wilson 4-51, Jeg 6-15, Von Pressentin 9-13, Moniz-Taitague 3-4, Edmonds 1-(-6), Tabor 2-(-16).

Receiving: M – Kjesbu 1-55, Gunter 1-38, Timmons 1-22, Stott 1-20, Fry 1-9. N – Jeg 2-10.

~~~

PHOTO BY MIKE ROBERTS Elma defenders Colt Landstrom (9) and Isaac McGaffey (3) pursue King’s quarterback Trey Dennison during the Eagles’ 46-0 loss on Friday at Elma High School.

King’s 46, Elma 0

Elma has now lost three straight games after falling to King’s 46-0 on Friday at Davis Field in Elma.

The Eagles (1-3) had momentum early in the first quarter after a joint tackle by Reggie Ward and Cohen Finch stopped Knights running back Cooper Ward short of the first-down marker on a key 4th and 12 from inside the Eagles red zone.

But a pass by Elma quarterback Jackson Bucy was intercepted and returned to the Elma 33-yard line three plays later.

The Knights (3-1) followed with a short touchdown run by quarterback Trey Dennison to open the scoring.

A quick three and out from the Eagles offense and a miscue by the punt team led to a short touchdown run from Ward for a 12-0 lead after the first quarter.

The Knights’ big-play offense put the game away in the second frame as Dennison hit on three touchdown passes – two to Ward and an 80-yarder to receiver Jarron Austin – to put Elma in a 34-0 hole at halftime.

King’s would add two more touchdown runs in the third quarter to put the game away as the Elma offense managed just 73 yards in the game, including minus-16 in the rushing category.

PHOTO BY MIKE ROBERTS Elma running back Colt Landstrom (9) carries the ball during a 46-0 loss on Friday at Davis Field in Elma.

Turnovers were a problem for Elma as quarterbacks Isaac McGaffey and Bucy threw two apiece in split duty.

The Eagles were just 1 of 13 on third-down conversions and had four penalties for 45 yards, compared to 11 penalties for 121 yards against the Knights.

Running back Colt Landstrom caught eight passes for 47 yards to lead the Eagles.

Elma faces Rochester in a 1A Evergreen League opener at 7 p.m. on Friday at Rochester High School.

King’s 12 22 12 0 – 46

Elma 0 0 0 0 – 0

Scoring

First quarter

King’s – Dennison 1 run (run failed), 3:46

K – Ward 2 run (run failed), 2:03

Second quarter

K – Austin 80 pass from Dennison (Austin pass from Dennison), 11:34

K – Ward 13 pass from Dennison (Ward run), 0:53

K – Ward 4 pass from Dennison (kick blocked), 0:18

Third quarter

K – Ward 5 run (kick fail), 5:40

K – Hagen 7 run (kick fail), 2:00

Passing: K – Dennison 11-17-1-239. E – Bucy 8-18-2-54; McGaffey 5-8-2-26; Ward 1-1-0-9.

Rushing: K – Ward 11-76, Dennison 7-34, Hagen 4-14. E – McGaffey 3-15, Landstrom 2-6, Sample 2-5, C. Rademacher 6-3, J. Brookins 2-1, Rupe 1-(-8), Bucy 7-(-9), Griensewic 2-(-15).

Receiving: K – Austin 3-99, Bjella 2-56, Binkley 3-53, Ward 3-31. E – Landstrom 8-47, D. Brookins 2-18, Sample 2-14, Norton 1-9, J. Brookins 1-1.

~~~

Adna 47, Raymond-South Bend 8

Raymond-South Bend struggled to slow down Adna in a 47-8 loss on Friday at South Bend High School.

The Ravens (2-2, 0-1 2B Central-North) fell behind early and never recovered, allowing three rushing touchdowns in the first quarter to trail 19-0.

Three more Pirate touchdowns – including a 66-yard pitch-and-catch connected from quarterback Trevin Salme to receiver Kannen Kephart – in the second quarter put RSB in a 40-0 halftime hole.

Trailing 47-0 with a running clock in the fourth quarter, RSB avoided the shutout when sophomore running back Keeton Nichols scored on an 8-yard run.

Junior Miguel Perez converted the two-point conversion run to complete the scoring at 47-8.

Raymond-South Bend rushed for 144 yards in the game, led by running back Chris Banker, who had 59 yards on eight carries.

The Pirates (2-2, 1-0) finished the game with 275 yards of offense, 272 of those coming on 33 rushing plays.

Raymond-South Bend hosts Pe Ell-Willapa Valley in a key league rivalry game at 7 p.m. Friday at South Bend’s Sanchez Field.

RSB 0 0 0 8 – 8

Adna 19 21 0 7 – 47

Scoring

First quarter

Adna – Ramirez 1 run (PAT good), 7:34

A – Miles 3 run (PAT failed), 4:58

A – Ramirez 25 run (PAT failed), 3:22

Second quarter

A – Kephart 66 pass from Salma (PAT good), 10:16

A – Salme 2 run (PAT failed), 4:31

A – Smith 7 pass from Salme (PAT fail), 0:30

Third quarter

None

Fourth quarter

A – Luond 3 run (PAT good), 7:41

RSB – Nichols 8 run (Perez run), 1:46

Rushing: RSB – Banker 8-59.

~~~

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 62, Winlock 12

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley’s one-game foray into the 8-man football ranks was a smashing success with a 62-12 win over Winlock on Friday at Winlock High School.

The Titans (3-1) scored on the first play of the game when senior Blane King took the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown.

That kicked off one of the Titans’ most prolific quarters in program history as PWV would score six touchdown in the frame – including four inside of two minutes – to have the game wrapped up by the second frame.

Junior running back Lucas Lusk scored on a 12-yard run at the 3:35 mark for a 12-0 lead.

Lusk would score on a 31-yard run at 1:41, followed by PWV recovering a no-man’s land kickoff to retain possession.

Nine seconds later, Spud Swogger ran it in from 29 yards for a 28-0 lead.

A Winlock fumble was then recovered by PWV, and the Titans offense cashed in with a Lusk 54-yard scoring run and a 34-0 lead at the 1:02 mark of the frame.

With under 30 seconds left in the quarter, sophomore running back Eddie Clements scored on a 27-yard run to close out the Titans’ 42-point quarter.

“There’s a lot of green grass to cover and our quickness really bothered them,” PWV head coach John Peterson said. “We were able to get to the corner, but we ran inside really well too. (Winlock) is just young and hurt.”

With the PWV first-teamers getting a break the rest of the game, the Titans’ backups got plenty of playing time in the second half.

Freshman running back John Hamilton and junior running back Braxton Corder rushed for touchdowns from 33 and 4 yards, respectively, in the third quarter.

Corder added a 10-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter as PWV closed out the 62-12 win.

PWV didn’t attempt a pass in the game and rushed for 379 yards on 32 carries as a team.

Lusk led the way, rushing for 136 yards and three touchdowns on just five carries.

Hamilton added 58 yards on eight carries for PWV.

The Titans also won the turnover battle, losing their only fumble of the game while the Cardinals (1-3) lost all four of their fumbles in the contest.

PWV faces Raymond-South Bend in a 2B Central-North League opener at 7 p.m. Friday in South Bend.

PWV 42 0 14 6 – 62

Winlock 0 0 0 12 – 12

Scoring

First quarter

PWV – King 85 kickoff return (PAT failed), 11:47

PWV – Lusk 12 run (PAT failed), 3:35

PWV – Lusk 31 run (King run), 1:41

PWV – Swogger 29 run (Swogger run), 1:32

PWV – Lusk 54 run (PAT failed), 1:02

PWV – Clements 27 run (King run), 0:21

Second quarter

None

Third quarter

PWV– Hamilton 33 run (PAT failed), 7:29

PWV – Corder 4 run (Ruddell run), 1:21

Fourth quarter

Winlock – Bonner 54 pass from Williams (PAT failed), 10:16

PWV – Corder 10 run (PAT failed), 3:39

W – Bonner 51 pass from Williams (PAT failed), 0:58

Passing: W – Williams 12-24-1-197.

Rushing: PWV – Lusk 5-136, Hamilton 8-58.

Receiving: W – Bonner 4-113.

~~~

Wishkah Valley 59, Clallam Bay 32

Wishkah Valley’s strong start to the season continued with a 59-32 win over Clallam Bay on Friday at Clallam Bay High School.

The Loggers (3-0, 3-0 1B Coastal 6-man) and the Bruins (0-2, 0-1) were tied at 13-all after one quarter of play and led 19-13 at halftime before the two teams combined to score 59 points in the second half.

It was Wishkah that had the better of the final 24 minutes of the game, outscoring Clallam Bay 40-19 in the second half, including a 27-point fourth quarter.

The Loggers had 392 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground in the game.

Senior halfback Kohl Brandner had 15 carries for 191 yards and four touchdowns while senior fullback Evan Davenport had 201 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries to lead the Loggers.

Wishkah quarterback Drew Stewart completed 1-for-7 passes for a a touchdown to Boady Dhooghe.

Dhooghe led the defense with 18 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries while Davenport (9 tackles, sack) and Brandner (3 tackles, interception, 4 passes defended) also had strong defensive games.

Brander’s interception – which was returned for a pick-six touchdown – now gives him a team-best five through three games this season. He also scored a touchdown on a kickoff return in the game.

Wishkah faces Mary M. Knight in a league game at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Mary M. Knight High School.

Wishkah Valley 13 6 13 27 – 59

Clallam Bay 13 0 6 13 – 32

~~~

Other games

Ocosta 47, Chief Leschi 6

North Beach 52, Taholah 28

Crescent 59, Lake Quinault 0