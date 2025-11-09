Prep Football Roundup: Montesano demolishes Annie Wright to advance to state’s Round of 16

Also: Aberdeen’s season ends with loss to West Valley; Wishkah Valley remains undefeated

Aberdeen and Montesano competed in their respective state-qualification football games on Saturday.

~~~

PREP FOOTBALL

Montesano 48, Annie Wright 0

Montesano appeared to be in fine postseason form in a 48-0 rout of Annie Wright in a 1A state-qualification game on Saturday at Jack Rottle Field in Montesano.

The Bulldogs (9-1 overall) had the Gators (7-3) cooked by halftime, scoring 42 points in a dominant first-half performance.

Monte got the scoring party started when senior running back Zach Timmons scored on a 23-yard run early in the first quarter.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano running back Zach Timmons (4) races downfield during a 48-0 win over Annie Wright Academy in a 1A state-qualification game on Saturday at Montesano High School.

A few minutes later, senior receiver Toren Crites caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Tyson Perry.

Kicker Chris Tobar’s extra point put Monte up 14-0 after one quarter of play.

Monte would score four times in the second quarter to leave no doubts.

Running back Carter Smith scored on a 2-yard run at the 10:22 mark for a 21-0 lead followed by Monte scoring three touchdowns over the final three-plus minutes of the first half.

Perry would throw three long touchdown passes to Timmons (69 yards), receiver Kole Kjesbu (54 yards) and Crites (25 yards) over the final 3:08 of the second quarter to stake Monte to a 42-0 halftime lead and a running clock.

Timmons would add a 2-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter to close out the scoring and allow the Montesano reserves some playing time.

Perry led the Bulldogs with one of his best games of the season, throwing for 325 yards and four touchdowns on 13-of-18 passing without an interception.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano senior quarterback Tyson Perry passed for 325 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-0 win over Annie Wright Academy on Saturday at Jack Rottle Field in Montesano.

Kjesbu (6 receptions, 144 yards) and Crites (6-112) each eclipsed 100 receiving yards in the game while Timmons carried the ball six times for 59 yards and two rushing touchdowns for the Monte offense.

Montesano had 422 yards of offense, 101 on the ground and 321 through the air.

The Bulldogs defense forced six turnovers and held the Gators to 132 yards of total offense.

The ‘Maroon Storm’ allowed just five rushing yards and intercepted Annie Wright quarterback Eli Weir four times, with Kjesbu, senior defensive back Terek Gunter, Smith and Crites each recording an interception in the game.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano defensive end Mason Fry (8) scoops up a fumble during the Bulldogs’ 48-0 win over Annie Wright Academy in a 1A state-qualification game on Saturday at Montesano High School. Montesano forced six turnovers in the game.

Monte defensive end Mason Fry and senior linebacker Kaden Stott each recovered a fumble in the game.

Montesano advances to the 1A State Tournament Round of 16 with the victory (time, date, location, opponent to be determined).

Annie Wright 0 0 0 0 – 0

Montesano 14 28 6 0 – 48

Scoring

First quarter

Montesano – Timmons 23 run (Tobar kick), 9:11

M – Crites 8 pass from Perry (Tobar kick), 6:13

Second quarter

M – Smith 2 run (Tobar kick), 10:22

M – Timmons 69 pass from Perry (Tobar kick), 3:08

M – Kjesbu 54 pass from Perry (Tobar kick), 2:19

M – Crites 25 pass from Perry (Tobar kick), 0:14

Third quarter

M – Timmons 2 run (Tobar kick), 7:02

Fourth quarter

None

Passing: Annie Wright – Weir 10-19-4-127. M – Perry 13-18-0-325, Wilson 1-1-0-(-4).

Rushing: AW – McNully 9-25, Liu 2-(-1), Willey 2-(-3), Anderson 1-(-4), Weir 2-(-6), Wiley 2-(-6). M – Timmons 6-59, Smith 4-26, Perry 3-15, Mann 1-1, Kjesbu 1-(-1), Crites 1-(-2), Wilson 4-(-2).

Receiving: AW – Willey 5-47, Wiley 1-37, Finch 4-35. M – Kjesbu 6-144, Crites 6-112, Timmons 1-69, Erickson 1-(-4).

~~~

West Valley 48, Aberdeen 7

Early mistakes proved costly for Aberdeen in a 48-7 loss to West Valley in a 2A state-qualification game on Saturday in Spokane.

The Bobcats (7-4) trailed the Eagles (9-1) 7-0 when disaster struck on their first offensive drive. A Bobcats fumble was picked up by West Valley’s Kainen Jaklitsch, who ran 64 yards to the Aberdeen 1-yard line.

One play later, Elijah Newman punched in a short run to put the Cats in a 13-0 hole.

Just over a minute later, a bad snap on an Aberdeen punt attempt sailed deep inside Bobcats territory. West Valley’s Robert Avery scooped and scored the fumble for a touchdown and a 20-0 lead after one quarter.

Aberdeen responded with its best possession of the game, a nine-play, 64-yard drive culminating in a Waylon Palmer 1-yard touchdown run. Gabe Matthews’ extra-point kick got Aberdeen back in the game at 20-7.

But West Valley responded with a long drive of its own, moving 59 yards on 10 plays and regaining a three-score lead on a 2-yard Newman run to make it a 27-7 game at halftime.

The Eagles put the game away early in the fourth quarter when Newman broke free for a 37-yard touchdown run to cap another long drive and extend Aberdeen’s deficit to 34-7.

West Valley would add two more touchdowns over the final eight minutes of the game to hand Aberdeen the season-ending loss.

The Bobcats fumbled the ball three times in the game, losing two, both of which turned into points for West Valley.

Aberdeen had 232 total yards of offense, led by junior quarterback Mason Hill, who completed 14-of-26 passes for 163 yards without an interception.

Senior receiver Adonis Hammonds caught seven passes for 89 yards while Matthews had six receptions for 65 yards to lead Aberdeen’s receiving corps.

Senior running back Micah Schroeder had 55 rushing yards on 14 attempts to lead the Bobcats running game.

West Valley had 312 yards of offense, led by Newman’s 136 rushing yards on 20 carries.

Aberdeen 0 7 0 0 – 7

West Valley 20 7 0 21 – 48

Scoring

First quarter

West Valley – Zettle 14 run (Jeffries kick), 8:38

WV – Newman 2 run (PAT failed), 2:57

WV – Avery 1 fumble return (Jeffries kick), 1:42

Second quarter

Aberdeen – Palmer 1 run (Matthews kick), 10:10

WV – Newman 2 run (Jeffries kick), 3:24

Third quarter

None

Fourth quarter

WV – Newman 37 run (Jeffries kick), 11:47

WV – Jeffries 26 pass from Zettle (Jeffries kick), 7:57

WV – Young 4 run (Jeffries kick), 4:32

Passing: A – Hill 14-26-0-163. Zettle 6-10-0-81.

Rushing: A – Schroeder 14-55, Wixson 3-12, Palmer 4-16, Schreiber 4-4, Hill 6-(-18). WV – Newman 20-136, Zettle 8-61, Borg 3-18, Young 2-16.

Receiving: A – Hammonds 7-89, Matthews 6-65, Creamer 1-9. WV – Borg 3-42, Jaklitsch 2-13, Jeffries 1-26.

~~~

Wishkah Valley 45, Lake Quinault 20

Wishkah Valley capped off a perfect regular season with a 45-20 victory over Lake Quinault on Saturday in Amanda Park.

The Loggers (8-0, 7-0 1B Coastal 6-man League) took down the Elks (1-7, 1-6) thanks in large part to the performances its two running backs.

Senior running back Evan Davenport continued his impressive season, rushing for a game-high 204 yards and six touchdowns on 26 carries, bringing his season totals to 887 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Running back Josh Ellis returned from being out for a month with an injury and filled in for senior Kohl Brandner, who left in the first quarter with an injury. Ellis provided a spark for the Loggers with 90 yards on 16 carries. Ellis also threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to tight end Boady Dhooghe in the victory.

For Wishkah Valley head coach Eric Erickson, much of the credit goes to his offensive line of Dhooghe, Quentin Haskey and Charlie Guzman.

“Big props to our offensive line for making holes for (the running backs),” he said.

Defensively, Dhooghe had 14.5 tackles and three interceptions to lead the Loggers, bringing his season totals to 89 tackles and six picks.

Davenport (10 tackles), Drew Stewart (6 tackles) and Guzman (fourth-down sack) also make key contributions for the Loggers defense.

Wishkah will face Mary M. Knight for the league title at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Wishkah Valley High School.

Wishkah Valley 19 12 6 8 – 45

Lake Quinault 6 14 0 0 – 20

Rushing: WV – Davenport 26-204, Ellis 16-90.