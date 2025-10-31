Prep Football Roundup: Aberdeen closes out regular season with non-league win over Tenino

Aberdeen closed out its season with a win as we review a Thursday evening of Twin Harbors prep football games.

~~~

PREP FOOTBALL

Aberdeen 33, Tenino 20

Aberdeen earned a key non-league victory to close out the regular season with a 33-20 win over Tenino on Thursday at Stewart Field in Aberdeen.

The Bobcats (6-3 overall) trailed 7-0 after one quarter of play to the Beavers (6-3) before senior running back Micah Schroeder capped to drives in the second quarter with touchdown runs of six and 10 yards – the latter with 10 seconds to play in the first half – to put Aberdeen up 14-7 at the break.

After a 30-yard touchdown pass from Tenino quarterback Mason Metcalf to receiver Austin Johnson trimmed the Cats lead to 14-13 after a missed point-after try, Schroeder scored on two more touchdown runs to put Aberdeen up 27-13 entering the final quarter of play.

Tenino would score on a 1-yard Metcalf sneak to make it a one-score game at 27-20 with just under seven minutes to play, but Aberdeen responded with a drive inside the Beavers red zone, with Schroeder sweeping around the edge to score his fifth touchdown of the game to secure the victory.

Schroeder carried the ball 22 times for 128 yards to lead Aberdeen. He now has 790 yards in seven games this season.

Wixson added 71 rushing yards on nine carries while junior quarterback Mason Hill completed 11-of-16 passes for 107 yards without an interception.

Tight end Ryder Creamer has 60 yards on two catches for the Cats.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Aberdeen tight end Ryder Creamer hauls in a pass during a 33-20 victory over Tenino on Thursday at Stewart Field in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen lost two of three fumbles in the game while Tenino turned the ball over three times.

The Bobcats defense recovered a fumble and intercepted Metcalf twice, one by senior defensive back Adonis Hammonds and another from junior linebacker Waylon Palmer.

Aberdeen is locked into the 2A Evergreen Conference’s No. 3 seed and will compete in a one-half play-in contest against the Greater St. Helen’s No. 4 seed (time, date, location, opponent to be determined).

If the Bobcats win and advance to the state tournament, Thursday’s win over a 1A Tenino team that entered the game ranked No. 10 in the WIAA RPI poll could help their chances at a higher seed.

Tenino 7 0 6 7 – 20

Aberdeen 0 14 13 6 – 33

Scoring

First quarter

Tenino – Lanning 3 run (kick good), 4:34

Second quarter

Aberdeen – Schroeder 6 run (Matthews kick), 4:23

A – Schroeder 10 run (Matthews kick), 0:10

Third quarter

T – Johnson 30 pass from Metcalf (PAT failed), 9:35

A – Schroeder 1 run (Matthews kick), 3:37

A – Schroeder 4 run (PAT failed), 0:25

Fourth quarter

T – Metcalf 1 run (kick good), 6:54

A – Schroeder 3 run (PAT failed), 4:46.

Passing: T – Metcalf 10-15-2-54. A – Hill 11-16-0-107. Hiett 1-1-0-23.

Rushing: T – Lanning 23-81, Espana 11-29, Metcalf 4-(-2), Johnson 1-(-6). A – Schroeder 22-128, Wixson 9-71, Hill 1-(-1).

Receiving: T – Minerich 2-11, Ontiveros 2-20, Sadler 2-34, Johnson 4-54. A – Matthews 3-22, Hammonds 6-34, Creamer 2-60, Schroeder 1-11.

~~~

Ilwaco 20, Raymond-South Bend 0

Raymond-South Bend will be the No. 5 seed out of the 2B Central-North League after 20-0 loss to Ilwaco on Thursday in Raymond.

The Ravens (4-5, 1-4 2B Central-North) and Fishermen (4-5, 1-4) were locked in a scoreless tie at the half, but Ilwaco kick returner Dylan Pelas returned the opening kickoff of the second half 75 yards for a touchdown for a 7-0 lead.

Ilwaco quarterback Haddox Hazen scored on a 45-yard run approximately five minutes later to go up 13-0.

Hazen would score on a 7-yard run in the fourth quarter to ice the game, and hand RSB the loss.

The Ravens were led by senior running back Chris Banker, who carried the ball 30 times for 152 yards.

Adam Mora had 70 rushing yards on 11 carries for the Ravens.

RSB 0 0 0 0 – 0

Ilwaco 0 0 13 7 – 20

Scoring

First quarter

None

Second quarter

None

Third quarter

Ilwaco – Pelas 75 kickoff return (PAT good), 11:48

I – Hazen 45 run (PAT failed), 6:35

Fourth quarter

I – Hazen 17 run (PAT good), 4:35

Rushing: RSB – Banker 30-152, Mora 11-70.

Receiving: RSB – Banker 3-16.

~~~

Adna 45, Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 0

Adna was too big and too strong for Pe Ell-Willapa Valley in a 45-0 Titans loss on Thursday in Menlo.

PWV (6-3, 3-2 2B Central-North) struggled early and often against the Pirates (7-3, 5-0) as Adna ran through the Titans for three first-quarter touchdowns, including a 45-yard punt return by Grayson Humphries to open the scoring.

A pair of Beau Miller touchdown runs in the second quarter put Adna up 38-0 at halftime and the Pirates capped the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown run by running back Naillon Ramirez with just over four minutes left to play in the game.

PWV didn’t do much against the sizable front line of the Pirates, rushing 23 times for just 33 yards (0.7 yards per carry) and had eight first downs to 22 for Adna.

The Pirates ran for 264 yards on 43 carries while Salme completed 9-of-11 passes for 130 yards.

PWV had 88 total yards of offense.

“They are well-coached, they are huge and we couldn’t block them and they could block us,” PWV head coach John Peterson said. “They ran through us like crazy and we played awful in the first quarter.”

With the loss, PWV will be the No. 3 seed out of the 2B Central-North League in next week’s crossover round, with Adna earning the league title.

Adna 24 14 7 0 – 45

PWV 0 0 0 0 – 0

Scoring

First quarter

A – Humphries 45 punt return (Salme run), 6:19

A – Hellem 1 run (Miller run), 3:24

A – Miller 6 run (Ramirez run), 0:51

Second quarter

A – Miller 19 run (Ramirez run), 7:04

A – Miller 2 run (PAT failed), 0:16

Third quarter

A – Ramirez 3 run (Ditterbeck kick), 4:08

Fourth quarter

None

Passing: A – Salme 9-11-0-130. PWV – Ritzman 5-12-1-55.

Rushing: A – Miller 16-125. PWV – Lusk 11-34.

Receiving: PWV – Mican 2-29, King 2-25.