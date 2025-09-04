Prep Football Preview: Twin Harbors teams hit the road to open season

Twin Harbors prep football teams will have to be road warriors to emerge victorious as we review Week 1 of the 2025 season.

~~~

Montesano at La Center

When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at La Center High School

Players to watch: Montesano – Tyson Perry QB/DB, Zach Timmons RB/DB, Toren Crites WR/LB, Nathan Dowler OL/DL. La Center – Mason Klein G/LB, Landon Randall DE, Nate Rembisz QB, Johnny Linstroth WR/DB.

In a rematch of last season’s 1A State quarterfinal, Montesano travels south to take on a new-look La Center Wildcats to open the season on Friday.

Montesano enters the season with an abundance of riches, returning the bulk of last season’s state-semifinalist squad that includes the starting offensive backfield and five 1A Evergreen All-League selections.

Leading the way will be senior quarterback Tyson Perry, a three-year starter that is as experienced running Monte’s run-pass option offense as any Monte signal-caller over the past decade.

Perry will have plenty of fast and speedy weapons to throw to in Toren Crites, Kole Kjesbu, Terek Gunter and crew, all of whom should see plenty of touches as Monte plans to spread the ball around.

The Bulldogs are also stacked on the defensive side of the ball, led by returning all-state cornerback Zach Timmons – a ball-hawk that always seems to make big plays – a stout line and experienced, quick linebacking corps.

By contrast, La Center enters the season with plenty of question marks.

A young team after graduating 16 seniors, the Wildcats enter 2025 with just two returning starters in senior guard/linebacker Mason Klein and defensive end Landon Randall, each of whom saw plenty of action in 2024 and are three-year starters.

Junior Nate Rembisz takes over at quarterback while 1A Trico All-League all-purpose player in senior Johnny Linstroth also figures to play a prominent role for the Wildcats.

~~~

Aberdeen at Olympic

When and where: 6:30 p.m. Friday at Olympic High School, Bremerton

Players to watch: Aberdeen – Micah Schroeder RB/LB, Riley Wixson FB/LB, Mason Hill QB, Adonis Hammonds WR/DB. Olympic – Chace Webster RB/S, Toby Moore QB, De’Arre Bell WR.

Aberdeen will look to get 2025 off on the right foot when it faces the Olympic Trojans on the road in Bremerton.

The Bobcats enter the season with a host of returning starters across the board, led by standout senior running back Micah Schroeder, who will likely carry the load of the offense with his game-breaking ability and blazing speed.

Mason Hill won the full-time starting job at quarterback down the stretch last season and returns as the starter for his junior year, with senior Adonis Hammonds leading an experienced group of receivers.

Cole Nylander and Carter Kolodzie return to lead an experienced offensive line – with four of five starters coming back this season – and a defense filled with returning starters figures to be the strength of the Bobcats team.

In Olympic, the Bobcats face a team that held a share of the Olympic League title in 2024 and returns one of the top running backs in the 2A class.

Senior running back Chace Webster will likely lead the Trojans offensive attack after rushing for over 1,200 yards in 2024.

Olympic is inexperienced on defense, with the front seven being relatively short on varsity snaps compared to a more veteran defensive backfield.

~~~

DAILY WORLD FILE PHOTO Elma quarterback Isaac McGaffey will lead the Eagles in a season-opening game against Centralia on Friday in Centralia.

Elma at Centralia

When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Tigers Stadium, Centralia

Players to watch: Elma – Isaac McGaffey QB/S, Colt Landstrom RB/LB, Dayton Brookins WR/CB, Carson Griensewic OL/DL. Centralia – Malcolm Tukes RB, Bubba Coronel RB, Chino Leal C.

Elma opens its 2025 campaign against lowly Centralia, which has just two wins in its past four seasons and recently went through a coaching change.

The Eagles feature one of the Harbor’s top prep athletes in senior quarterback/safety Isaac McGaffey and should have plenty of team speed, including running back Colt Landstrom and senior receiver Dayton Brookins.

The Eagles will have to overcome an apparent lack of size up front, which could pose a problem against a Tigers team that will feature four seniors on the offensive line and expects to showcase a run-heavy offense.

Centralia is young at the quarterback position, with sophomore Alex Frias and freshman Caden Erickson competing for the top spot over the summer, and will look to senior Malcolm Tukes and sophomore Bubba Coronel as their two top running backs this season.

New head coach Tyler Gedney inherits a Tigers program that has gone 2-34 over the past four seasons.

~~~

DAILY WORLD FILE PHOTO Hoquiam receiver Ethan Byron and the Grizzlies take on Columbia (White Salmon) on Friday at Columbia High School.

Hoquiam at Columbia (White Salmon)

When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Columbia High School

Players to watch: Hoquiam – Joey Bozich WR/LB, Ethan Byron WR/LB, Kingston Case RB/DB, Ryan Pullar OL/DL. CWS – Humberto Pulido QB/LB, Brody Landgren WR/DB, Jordan MacCormack WR/DB.

Hoquiam will open the season with a notable absence on the sideline as veteran head coach Jeremy McMillan remains on leave due to personal reasons, leaving longtime assistant coach Ed Dawson and company to guide the Grizzlies.

As far as the on-field personnel, this could be the the first winning season for the Grizzlies since 2019, if they remain healthy and retain their roster numbers, feats that have been difficult for Hoquiam over the past few seasons.

But a young group the past two seasons has grown up and expects to be more competitive in 2025.

The Grizzlies have several standouts leading the way, namely seniors Joey Bozich and Ryan Pullar.

Bozich moves from quarterback to the wideout position to make room for talented K.J. McCoy and will be one of the leaders on defense from his linebacker spot.

Pullar is an all-leaguer in the trenches and will be part of a two-man anchor on the offensive and defensive lines along with fellow senior Jerry Jeremiah.

Hoquiam also features Kingston Case, a junior running back with speed and an ability to find open space.

Columbia (White Salmon) on the other hand, is in a bit of a conundrum as to where it stands in the 1A football class.

Aside from standout senior quarterback/linebacker Humberto Pulido and a few other returning seniors, the Bruins are thin.

With just 30 players on the roster, half of which are incoming freshman, Columbia (White Salmon) is in a rebuilding period, so much so the program decided to forgo a Trico League schedule and play as an independent this season.

The decision came largely due to a situation in Week 7 last seasons, where injuries and low roster numbers led to a forfeit of a game against Kalama.

~~~

DAILY WORLD FILE PHOTO Raymond-South Bend running back Chris Banker and the Ravens take on Mossyrock to open the season on Friday at Mossyrock High School.

Raymond-South Bend at Mossyrock

When and where: 7 p.m. at Mossyrock High School

Players to watch: RSB – Chris Banker RB/LB, Manny Souza RB/DB, Ricky Holmes OL/LB. Mossyrock – Blue Sievers QB, Kyle Brockway RB, Gunnar Callies WR.

The Raymond-South Bend season-opener against Mossyrock on Friday features two teams hoping 2025 will be a step toward regaining former glory.

The Ravens took their losses in 2024 after graduating the bulk of its key players two seasons ago while the Vikings won just two games last season after returning to the 2B class after going 10-2 in 1B football in 2023.

RSB will look to senior running back Chris Banker to be the featured ball-carrier on offense, with Manny Souza and Jay Singharath and others expected to also get touches.

The Ravens have been working hard this off-season to shore up a defense that allowed 38.6 points per game last season.

The Vikings have a new head coach in former assistant Robbie Dailey, who installed new offensive and defensive schemes over the summer.

Mossyrock’s roster is full of seniors and returning players, most notably senior running back Kyle Brockway, who is likely to get most of the carries out of the backfield, and sophomore quarterback Blue Sievers.

~~~

Evergreen (Seattle) at Pe Ell-Willapa Valley

When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Willapa Valley High School, Menlo

Players to watch: Brody Ritzman QB/DB, Blane King WR/DB, Lucas Lusk RB/LB, Spud Swogger RB/LB.

One of the few Twin Harbors teams hosting a season-opening game this weekend is the Pe Ell-Willapa Valley Titans, which will face 2A-class Evergreen (Seattle) on Friday in Menlo.

The Titans enter the 2025 campaign with a new head coach in John Peterson – a PWV and Willapa Valley coaching legend – and are in the midst of a rebuilding period.

Brody Ritzman will start at quarterback this season and will look to get the ball in the hands of the likes of Blane King, Lucas Lusk and others for a team that has speed and experience at the skill positions, but is small and young on the line.

Evergreen is somewhat the opposite, a team that is young and lacks speed, but has size up front.

With Peterson at the helm, look for PWV to have a little more stability than the 5-5 team from last season.

~~~

Other games

Taholah at Wahkiakum: The Chitwhins play at Wahkiakum in a season-opener at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Ocosta vs. Oakville: Ocosta hosts Oakville in a season-opener and 1B Southwest Washington 8-man League game at 7 p.m. on Friday.

North Beach at Northwest Christian (Lacey): The Hyaks face 1B Southwest Washington 8-man League newcomer Northwest Christian at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Tenino High School.