Prep Baseball Roundup: Aberdeen, Montesano earn trips to state baseball tournaments

Aberdeen and Montesano’s baseball teams earned spots in their respective state tournaments as we review district-tournament prep baseball games on the Harbor.

~~~

2A District 4 elimination game

Aberdeen 4, Hockinson 1

Aberdeen earned a trip to the state tournament with a 4-1 win over Hockinson in a 2A District 4 elimination game on Saturday at the Ridgefield Outdoor Recreation Complex in Ridgefield.

The Bobcats (13-10 overall) trailed the Hawks (8-15) 1-0 after the first inning and tied the game after first baseman Aidan Baker led off the top of the fourth with a triple and score on a Donovaan Hedgpeth sacrifice fly.

Aberdeen took the lead when catcher Sam Schreiber drove in designated hitter Gabe Matthews with a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Matthews would single to drive in shortstop Bubba Jones in the sixth followed by a Mason Hill single to plate Schreiber in the seventh to stake the Bobcats to a 4-1 lead.

Hill worked out of a two-on, two-out jam in the seventh, inducing a line out from Tyler Fehrer to Hedgpeth in center to end the game and send Aberdeen to the state tournament.

Hill allowed one earned run on seven hits without a walk and two strikeouts in the complete-game victory.

Four Bobcats collected two hits apiece, withe Schreiber and Baker each tripling for Aberdeen.

The Bobcats received the 16th and final seed in the 2A State Tournament and will face No. 1 Anacortes on Saturday at Joe Martin Stadium in Bellingham (time to be determined).

Aberdeen 000 111 1 – 4 9 1

Hockinson 100 000 0 – 1 7 0

WP: Hill (7 IP, R, ER, 7H, 2K). LP: Fehrer (6.1 IP, 4R, 4ER, 9H, BB, K).

Leading hitters: Aberdeen – Schreiber (2-3, 3B, R, RBI); Baker (2-4, 3B, R, SB); Matthews (2-3, R, RBI); Maynard (1-3, SB). Hockinson – Fehrer (2-4, R); Cline (1-3); Tadema (1-2, RBI); Gonzalez (1-3); Liddie (1-3).

~~~

2A District 4 elimination game

Aberdeen 5, Mark Morris 1

Aberdeen stayed alive in the 2A District 4 Tournament with a 5-1 victory over Mark Morris on Wednesday in Ridgefield.

Trailing 1-0 in the top of the fourth, Aberdeen tied the game when outfielder Donovaan Hedgpeth singled to drive in first baseman Aidan Baker.

Third baseman Chad Fretts followed with an RBI double to give the Bobcats the lead.

Gabe Matthews then tripled to center field, driving in Fretts for a 3-1 lead.

In the fifth, Sam Schreiber doubled to drive in Mason Hill with Aberdeen’s fourth run of the game.

Hill singled in the seventh to drive in second baseman Trevon Maynard to extend the Bobcats lead to 5-1.

That was plenty of run support for Aberdeen starting pitcher Bubba Jones, who shined in a complete-game performance. Jones allowed one earned run on five hits and three walks with six strikeouts.

Hill and Hedgpeth had two hits apiece for a Bobcats team that had seven players record a base hit in the game.

Aberdeen 000 310 1 – 5 9 1

Mark Morris 001 000 0 – 1 5 0

WP: Jones (7 IP, R, ER, 5H, 3BB, 6K). LP: Morrow (5 IP, 4R, 4ER, 8H, BB, 2K).

Leading hitters: Mark Morris – Bartell (1-3, 3B, R); Edgell (1-3); Hoffman (1-2); O’Farrell (1-1); Harris (1-3). Aberdeen – Hill (2-3, R, RBI); Hedgpeth (2-3, R, RBI); Matthews (1-3, 3B, RBI); Schreiber (1-4); Baker (1-4, R, RBI); Fretts (1-3, R, RBI); Bruner (1-3).

~~~

1A District 4 elimination game

Montesano 3, Castle Rock 0

Montesano advanced to the 1A State Tournament with a 3-0 win over Castle Rock in district-elimination game on Saturday at Castle Rock High School.

The Bulldogs (21-3) were led by left-handed ace Caden Grubb, who scattered three hits and one walk while striking out 13 in 6 2-3 shutout innings.

Toren Crites came in to strike out Luke Farland for the final out of the game, earning the save and punching Monte’s ticket to state.

Bulldogs infielder Kolson Hendrickson accounted for all of Montesano’s runs in the game. Hendrickson doubled to drive in Colton Grubb and Zach Timmons in the top of the third and singled to drive in Caden Grubb in the seventh.

Monte first baseman Kole Kjesbu had three hits to lead the Bulldogs.

With the victory, Montesano advances to the 1A State Tournament, where it earned a No. 4 seed.

The Bulldogs will host No. 13 King’s in an first-round game at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Olympic Stadium in Hoquiam.

Montesano 002 000 1 – 3 10 1

Castle Rock 000 000 0 – 0 3 1

WP: Ca. Grubb (6.2 IP, 0R, 3H, BB, 13K). LP: Neighbors (3 IP, 2R, 2ER, 6H, 2BB, 4K). SV – Crites (0.1 IP, 0R, 0H, K).

Leading hitters: Montesano – Kjesbu (3-4); Hendrickson (2-3, 2B, 3RBI); Co. Grubb (2-3, 2R); Perry (1-4); Daniels (1-1); Ca. Grubb (1-4). CR – Rogen (1-3); Teter (1-3); Honey (1-2).

~~~

1A District 4 elimination game

Montesano 4, King’s Way Christian 0

Montesano kept its season alive with a 4-0 win over King’s Way Christian in a district-elimination game on Friday in Ridgefield.

The Bulldogs jumped on the Knights early, scoring a run in the first on a Caden Grubb fielder’s choice groundout to drive in center fielder Tyson Perry.

Monte added a pair of runs in the second one a Perry double to score right fielder Dennis Churchill followed by an unearned run on a Knights error for a 3-0 lead.

The Bulldogs added an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth on back-to-back singles by second baseman Zach Timmons and Grubb, the latter driving in the former.

Monte’s deep pitching rotation proved effective once again as starter Kolson Hendrickson went the full seven, allowing three hits and a walk with nine strikeouts in the complete-game shutout.

Perry, Timmons and first baseman Kole Kjesbu each had multi-hit games for Monte.

KWC 000 000 0 – 0 3 2

Montesano 120 010 x – 4 9 0

WP: Hendrickson (7 IP, 0R, 3H, BB, 9K). LP: Klotzer (6 IP, 4R, 2ER, 9H, 4K).

Leading hitters: KWC – Barnes (1-3); Tarnoski (1-3); Somarakis (1-3). Montesano – Perry (2-4, 2B, R, RBI); Timmons (2-3, R, SB); Kjesbu (2-3, SB); Churchill (1-2, R); Fry (1-2); Ca. Grubb (1-3, 2RBI).

~~~

Other games

2B District 4 winner-to-state game

Napavine 1, Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 0

2B District 4 elimination game

Toutle Lake 11, Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 1

(PWV eliminated)

1B District 4 Tournament

Wahkiakum 4, Ocosta 3

(Ocosta eliminated)