Girls Prep Soccer Roundup: Injury-plagued Monte blanked by Cedar Park Christian

Also: Aberdeen falls 3-2 on the road in Bremerton

Montesano and Aberdeen’s girls soccer teams suffered losses on Saturday.

~~~

GIRLS PREP SOCCER

Cedar Park Christian 3, Montesano 0

A Montesano team beleagured by early-season injuries was no match for the defending state champions as the Bulldogs fell to Cedar Park Christian 3-0 on Saturday in Montesano.

Playing in its home opener, Montesano (1-1 overall) was without three starters, including two of its top goal-scorers.

Missing in action for Monte were senior forward Lex Stanfield (quad pull), junior forward Jaelyn Butterfield and starting midfielder Marc Sanchez.

“We’re hurting right now,” Montesano head coach Fidel Sanchez said.

With the bulk of the Bulldogs’ top offensive weapons sidelined, Cedar Park Christian played the majority of the game inside the Monte final third of the pitch, peppering Bulldogs starting goal keeper Izzie Taylor with shots.

But Taylor was up to the task, turning away multiple dangerous chances, including a leaping, one-handed deflection save off a bending shot headed toward the far top-corner or the net.

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Montesano midfielder Mayce Sanchez (left) and Cedar Park Christian’s Christina Tselios compete for possession during the Bulldogs’ 3-0 loss on Saturday in Montesano.

Taylor’s brilliance in goal kept the game scoreless until stoppage time of the first half, when the Eagles (1-0) finally broke the scoreless tie.

Cedar Park senior forward Deandra Dan weaved around two Monte defenders and let loose a hard shot from the middle of the pitch, just outside the 18-yard box.

Taylor dove to her right and got a hand on the ball, but the deflection tucked inside the post to put the Eagles up 1-0.

Taylor continued to turn away shots in the second half, but the Eagles onslaught proved to be too much.

Cedar Park scored in the 66th minute on a hard shot from forward Shay Greff from just outside the 18 followed two minutes later by a bending shot from sophomore wing Brynna Balkcum over Taylor’s head and inside the far post for a 3-0 lead.

“That’s all she could do,” Coach Sanchez said of his talented goal keeper. “We were under attack all game. It was one of those game where she had to come through and she came through on a lot of them.”

Taylor finished the game with 13 saves.

Coach Sanchez said despite missing key players, he was surprised at some of the deficiencies he saw from his team on Saturday.

“It’s weird because we played a really good against club teams all summer and we didn’t have any of these communication issues we had today,” he said. “I’m surprised at how much we struggled today, defensively. The kids were really confused, but it’s not on them. If they are confused it’s because we were not teaching them the right way. So we have to go back and figure out on the film why we were having trouble with this.”

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Montesano’s Olivia Reynvaan (right) dribbles away from Cedar Park Christian’s Brynna Balkcum during the Bulldogs’ 3-0 loss on Saturday in Montesano.

Sanchez added once he felt his team can compete with the likes of the defending state champs once its back at full health.

“When you have players like they do, you know that when they have time on the ball, they are going to put it away,” he said. “We have those players that can put it away. Lex and Jaelyn are those kind of players. We have the same players they do, they were just not available today.”

Montesano plays at Vashon Island at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Cedar Park Chr. 1 2 – 3

Montesano 0 0 – 0

Scoring

First half – 1, Cedar Park, Dan, 38th minute.

Second half – 2, Cedar Park, Greff, 66th minute. 3, Cedar Park, Balkcum, 70th minute.

~~~

Bremerton 3, Aberdeen 2

Aberdeen rallied to tie the game late but ended up on the wrong end of a 3-2 loss to Bremerton in a season-opening game in Bremerton.

The Bobcats (0-1) felt the effects of a long bus ride with “a lack of a good first touch,” according to head coach Larry Fleming, and fell behind 2-0 after a back-and-forth first half.

But once they were settled in, the Bobcats began to outplay the Knights.

Aberdeen cut the lead in half when Hana Lessard took a drop from senior midfielder Lila Ericksen at the 18-yard line and chipped in a shot in the 70th minute.

The Bobcats tied the game a minute later when Shay Dunlap scored off a cross from Klemi Servellon.

Aberdeen had its chances over the final minutes of the match, but failed to hammer home the go-ahead goal.

A mistake in the Aberdeen defensive third led to Bremerton scoring the game-winner with four minutes left in the match.

“The girls hustled and really worked hard all game, especially in the second half, and put themselves in a good position to get the win or tie,” Fleming said. “Unfortunately, we did not finish well enough and a couple mistakes led to Bremerton getting some easy goals.”

Aberdeen outshot Bremerton 15-5 for the match while Kennedy Kolodzie and Sawyer Shoemaker earned praise from Fleming for their defensive performances.

Aberdeen faces Hoquiam in a Myrtle Street Rivalry game set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Olympic Stadium.

Aberdeen 0 2 – 2

Bremerton 2 1 – 3

Scoring

First half – 1, Bremerton. 2, Bremerton.

Second half – 3, Aberdeen, Lessard (Ericksen), 70th minute. 4, Aberdeen, Dunlap (Servellon), 71st minute. 5, Bremerton, 76th minute.