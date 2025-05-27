2B State Softball Roundup: Pe Ell-Willapa Valley falls in semis, places fourth in state

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley earned another state trophy as we review the 2B State Softball Tournament.

~~~

2B State 3rd/4th-place game

Toledo 17, Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 13

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley ended its 2B State Tournament with a fourth-place trophy after falling to Toledo 17-13 on Saturday in Yakima.

The Titans (21-7 overall) scored four runs in the bottom of the first on a two-run single by catcher Sophia Milanowski, Bella Ruddell crossing the plate on a passed ball and third baseman Rilyn Channell drawing a bases-loaded walk to score outfielder Karli Phelps.

Toledo (20-7) responded with three runs in the second and took the lead with a seven-run third, capped by Kailea Lairson’s two-run double to put PWV in a 10-4 hole.

The Titans got back in the game when second baseman C.J. Sipp, Addison Merkel and center fielder Lauren Matlock singled to drive in runs followed by a two-run single from first baseman Jillian Hodel, cutting the deficit to 10-9 after three innings.

PWV took an 11-10 lead with a run on an error and a Channell sacrifice fly to plate Ruddell in the bottom of the fourth.

But with the Titans up 12-11 in the sixth, the Riverhawks broke the game open with six runs, helped by three PWV errors and three passed balls, to take a 17-12 lead.

PWV scored a run in the sixth on an RBI ground out by Channell and had two on with two outs in the seventh, but Phelps pop out to Taysia Miller at short to end the game.

The Titans defense committed 10 errors in the game, leading to 15 unearned runs for Toledo.

Toledo 037 016 0 – 17 13 2

PWV 405 211 0 – 13 14 10

WP: Carver (3 IP, 2R, 0ER, 4H, BB). LP: Barnum (7 IP, 17R, 2ER, 13H, BB, 4K).

Leading hitters: Toldeo – Holter (4-5, 2R, 5RBI); Miller (2-5, 3R, 2RBI); Lairson (2-5, 2B, R, 2RBI); Hurley (2-5, 2R); Carver (2-4, 2 2B, 2R); Cooper (1-5, 3R). PWV – Keeton (3-5, 2R); Matlock (2-3, 2B, 2R, RBI); Hodel (2-5, 2B, R, 2RBI); Sipp (2-4, R, RBI); Channell (2-3, 2R, RBI); Milanowski (1-2, 2RBI, 3BB); Phelps (1-5, R, RBI); Merkel (1-4, R, RBI).

~~~

KODY CHRISTEN | THE CHRONICLE Pe Ell-Willapa Valley’s Addison Merkel hits a pitch during the first round of the 2B State Softball Tournament at Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima on Friday.

2B State Elimination game

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 19, Northwest Christian 5

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley kept its season alive with a 19-5 win over Northwest Christian on Saturday in Yakima.

The Titans put the game away early with 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning, highlighted by a three-run triple off the bat of outfielder Karli Phelps.

PWV was led by shortstop Tylar Keeton and third baseman Rilyn Channell with three hits apiece and hit five extra-base hits in the game as a team.

Eliza Barnum earned the victory while Jillian Hodel (2 IP, 2R, ER, 3H, BB).

NWC 003 025 – 5 7 3

PWV (10)45 0x – 19 14 5

WP: Barnum (2.2 IP, 3R, ER, 4H, 4K). LP: n/a.

Leading hitters: PWV – Keeton (3-4, 2 2B, 3R, 3RBI); Channell (3-4, 3R, RBI); Matlock (2-4, 2B, 4R, RBI); Hodel (2-3, 4R, RBI); Phelps (1-3, 3B, R, 3RBI); Merkel (1-2, 2B, 2R, 2RBI); Jerles (1-3, R); Ashley (1-2, RBI).

~~~

2B State Semifinal

Adna 13, Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 8

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley’s hopes for a state title ended with a 13-8 loss to Adna on Saturday in Yakima.

The Titans trailed 4-2 after one inning before taking the lead with five runs in the second, capped by a two-run single by C.J. Sipp to take a 7-4 lead.

After Adna scored a pair of runs in the fourth to pull to within a run, PWV’s Jillian Hodel singled with two outs to drive in Addison Merkel for an 8-6 lead.

But the Titans failed to hold the lead as the No. 3 Pirates scored seven runs in a sixth inning that included four walks and a costly error to put Adna up 13-8.

PWV was shut out over the final two innings – managing two singles and a walk over the final six outs – to suffer its second semifinal loss to Adna in as many years.

The Titans defense was once again shaky, committing seven errors that led to six unearned runs for Adna.

Adna 400 207 0 – 13 10 1

PWV 250 010 0 – 8 12 7

WP: Baggenstos (5 IP, R, ER, 6H, 2BB, 4K). LP: Barnum (7 IP, 13R, 7ER, 10H, 9BB, 6K).

Leading hitters: Adna – Hallom (4-5, 2B, 2R, RBI); McCloskey (2-4, R, 2RBI, SB); Guard (1-5, 3R, 2RBI, SB); Humphrey (1-4, 2B, R, RBI); Dollarhyde (1-4, R, RBI); Lafontaine (1-1, RBI). PWV – Hodel (4-5, 2 2B, R, 3RBI); Matlock (3-5, R); Phelps (2-4, 2B, R, RBI); Sipp (1-4, 3RBI); Merkel (1-2, 2R, 2BB); Milanowski (1-2, 2BB).

~~~

KODY CHRISTEN | THE CHRONICLE Pe Ell-Willapa Valley’s Tylar Keeton slides into third during the 2B State Softball Tournament at Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima on Friday, May 23.

2B State Quarterfinal

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 28, River View 5

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley’s offense hammered River View for a 28-5 win on Friday in Yakima.

The Titans hammered 23 hits – including six doubles – and drew nine walks in the rout.

PWV scored nine runs in the first inning on eight hits, which included four consecutive RBI doubles by Addison Merkel, Lauren Matlock, Jillian Hodel and Tylar Keeton.

The Titans repeated that performance in the second, scoring nine more runs on seven singles, three walks and an error.

PWV would score 10 more runs over the third and fourth innings to cruise to the mercy-rule victory.

The top of the Titans order – Matlock, Hodel and Keeton – went a combined 11 for 13 with four doubles, 13 runs scored and 11 RBI.

Eliza Barnum allowed three earned runs on four hits and five walks with 10 strikeouts over five innings to earn the win.

River View 001 13 – 5 4 2

PWV 993 7x – 28 23 0

WP: Barnum (5 IP, 5R, 3ER, 4H, 5BB, 10K). LP: Mathews (0.2 IP, 8R, 8ER, 6H, 2BB, K).

Leading hitters: River View – Mathews (1-2, 2RBI); Stacy (1-3, 3B, R, RBI); Overstreet (1-2, R); Caballero (1-1, 2R). PWV – Hodel (4-4, 2 2B, 5R, 3RBI); Keeton (4-4, 2B, 4R, 5RBI); Sipp (3-3, 3R, 3RBI); Channell (3-5, 2R, 4RBI); Matlock (3-5, 2B, 4R, 3RBI); S. Milanowski (2-4, 2B, 2RBI); Phelps (2-4, 2R, 2RBI); I. Milanowski (1-1, R, RBI); Merkel (1-3, 3R, RBI).

~~~

2B State First Round

Raymond-South Bend 14, Tonasket 4

Fourth-seed Raymond-South Bend opened its district tournament with a 14-4 win over No. 13 Tonasket on Friday in Yakima.

The Ravens (18-6) scored two runs in the first on a Kassie Koski sacrifice fly and a run-scoring ground out by star center fielder Emma Glazier.

RSB first baseman Tressa McMullen scored on a passed ball in the second and the Ravens would take an 11-2 lead with eight runs in the bottom of the third, including consecutive RBI doubles by McMullen and Maddy San.

Ryann Mark drove in a run with a single in the bottom of the fourth and RSB would earn the mercy-rule, walk-off victory when senior third baseman Berklee Morley singled to drive in Macey Enlow and McMullen in the sixth.

Ravens pitcher Summer Stigall allowed two earned runs without surrendering a hit, walking three with five strikeouts in 2 1-3 innings pitched.

Enlow allowed two earned runs on four hits and a walk with one strikeouts in 3 2-3 innings pitched.

Eight different Ravens collected a hit in the game, with four RSB batters recording multi-hit games.

Tonasket 002 020 – 4 4 5

RSB 218 102 – 14 13 2

WP: Stigall (2.1 IP, 2R, 2ER, 0H, 3BB, 5K). LP: Gibbons (5.1 IP, 14R, 7ER, 13H, 2BB, 5K).

Leading hitters: Tonasket – Taber (2-2, 2R); Michels (1-2, 2B, 3RBI); Gibbons (1-3, 2R). RSB – Koski (2-4, R, 2RBI, SB); Enlow (2-4, 2B, R); Morley (2-3, 3R, 3SB); McMullen (2-3, 2B, 2R, RBI); San (2-3, 2B, R, 3RBI, SB); Lewis (1-4, 2R); Glazier (1-4, 3B, 3R).

~~~

2B State Quarterfinal

Toledo 8, Raymond-South Bend 7

Toledo dashed Raymond-South Bend’s hopes of a 2B State title with an 8-7 loss on Friday in Yakima.

RSB took the lead with a run in the bottom of the first when Liz Lewis led off with a double and later scored on a passed ball.

Toledo tied the game on a Ravens error in the top of the third and took control of the game with a seven-run top of the fourth as the wheels fell of the RSB defense.

The Ravens committed four errors in the top of the fourth and had seven total in the game, leading to seven unearned runs for Toledo.

RSB rallied back with a run in the fifth on a Summer Stigall sacrifice fly, and cut the deficit to 8-6 with a four-run sixth, capped by Stigall RBI double and run-scoring error.

With one out and Emma Glazier on in the seventh, catcher Ava Pine singled to pull RSB to within a run at 8-7.

But Toledo pitcher Peyton Holter got Enlow to pop out in the infield and Morley to ground out to end the game with the tying run on base.

Maddy San took the loss for RSB, with Stigall allowing two earned runs on four hits with three walks and a strikeout in four innings of relief.

Toledo 001 700 0 – 8 8 4

RSB 100 014 1 – 7 6 7

WP: Holter (6.1 IP, 6R, 3ER, 5H, 3BB, 5K). LP: San (3 IP, 6R, ER, 4H, 2BB, 2K).

Leading hitters: Toledo – Z. Norberg (3-3, R, SB); Lairson (1-4, 3B, 2RBI); Holter (1-4); X. Norberg (1-3, R, RBI); Carver (1-4, R); Cooper (1-4, 2R, RBI). RSB – Pine (3-4, 3B, RBI); Lewis (1-3, R); Enlow (1-4, 2B, R, RBI); Stigall (1-2, 2B, 2RBI); San (0-3, R, RBI); Glazier (0-3, R, SB).

~~~

2B Elimination game

Coupeville 12, Raymond-South Bend 6

Raymond-South Bend failed to make it to the second day of competition with a 12-6 loss to No. 7 Coupeville on Friday in Yakima.

Errors were once again a problem for the Ravens in the elimination game as RSB committed five errors that led to six unearned runs for the Wolves.

Kassie Koski doubled to drive in Emma Glazier in the bottom of the third and Summer Stigall singled to drive in Berklee Morley to cut Coupeville’s lead to 5-3 in the fourth.

But the Wolves pulled away with four runs in the fifth and three in the sixth to go up 12-3.

The reigning district champions rallied for three runs in the seventh on three singles by Enlow, Morley and Tressa McMullen followed by a Maddy San fielder’s choice RBI ground out to make it a 12-6 game, but it was far too little, too late and Glazier would hit a fielder’s choice ground out with the bases loaded to end the game, and the Ravens season.

Stigall took the loss with San allowing three unearned runs on three hits and a walk with one strikeout in two innings of relief.

Coupeville 203 043 0 – 12 9 3

RSB 101 100 3 – 6 9 5

WP: Stigall (5 IP, 9R, 6ER, 6H, 7BB, 6K). LP: n/a.

Leading hitters: RSB – Pine (2-4, 2B); Enlow (2-4, R); Glazier (1-4, 2R, 2 SB); Koski (1-3, 2B, R, 2RBI); Morley (1-2, 2R, RBI); McMullen (1-4, RBI); Stigall (1-2, RBI).

~~~

Other games

2B State First Round

No. 2 PWV 21, No. 15 Colfax 11