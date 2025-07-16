14th Annual Grays Harbor Football Camp a big hit

The summer 2025 edition of the Grays Harbor Football Camp shined as bright as the Sunday sun and delivered on its promise of great instruction and motivation for its participants this past weekend at Hoquiam’s Historic Olympic Stadium.

Over 160 players grades 7 through 12 signed up for the free football camp and every high school in Grays Harbor was represented. Each participant also received a free T-shirt and lunch at the stadium.

As in years past, camp Founder Dana LeDuc and camp Director Jeremy McMillan provided a who’s who of coaches and speakers for the players at the camp.

LeDuc is a pioneer in strength and flexibility training for athletes and enhancing speed while diminishing joint injuries in competitions. His storied career in college athletics and the National Football League spanned decades. McMillan, head coach at Hoquiam High School, remarked that “Dana’s enthusiasm for the camp, and his dedication to the development of the players both physically and mentally always shines through.”

Among the notable list of guest coaches and speakers at the camp harborites might recall is Riq Woolen, a current starting cornerback for the Seattle Seahawks.

“Riq showed great energy and positivity to the kids today and they fed off him, for sure,” McMillan said.

The line for his autograph at lunchtime was a testament to that.

Former Washington Husky All Americans and NFL alums Mark Bruener of Aberdeen and Jason Chorak were also on hand sharing great tips and high energy for the players to model. Washington State University graduate and All Pac 10 Offensive Lineman John Husby spoke to the group as well and passed lineman technique on to the campers.

After lunch the players gathered midfield to hear keynote speakers emphasize what they believe are the fundamental points to success on the football field and how those same elements carry over off the field to real life. The principles of teamwork, being coachable, believing in yourself, and a willingness “to do the work” were key elements from the speakers.

Camp ended with 7 on 7 passing drills where an offense and defense unit competed without lineman. Teams and coaches from as far away as Federal Way vied to complete or defend against the pass, and at times the drills were spirited.

Elma head coach Larry Raines said he likes to come to the camp because “it’s close, and the kids get to talk with ex-NFL guys, and then later we get extra reps working our offense and defense against other people. It’s a great deal.”

Grays Harbor Youth Athletics asks those interested to mark their calendar for next year’s event during the second week of July and thanks the community for all its support.