Potential cuts to the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office

Grays Harbor County is currently facing a projected $8.5 million budget shortfall for 2026, a significant increase from the $3.2 million deficit reported after 2024. In response, the Board of County Commissioners has requested that the Sheriff’s Office reduce its operating budget by $2.16 million.

This level of reduction is not feasible without severely compromising public safety and the essential services we provide. Over the past several years, the Sheriff’s Office has already made substantial cuts and streamlined operations to focus solely on core services. These reductions have led to the elimination of our Search and Rescue Operations, Swift Water Rescue Team, a reduction to our Traffic Division and a reduction to our Resident Deputy Program. The Sheriff’s Office is currently down three patrol deputy positions and two corrections deputy positions from our 2021 staffing levels.

Further reductions would critically impair our ability to serve and protect the residents of Grays Harbor County.

If implemented, these cuts would result in:

Layoffs of seven patrol deputies and two corrections officers, significantly reducing our ability to respond to calls and increasing risks to both the public and our personnel.

Elimination of the Investigations Division and the Drug Task Force, reallocating those deputies to basic emergency response duties.

Termination of 24-hour patrol coverage, leaving large portions of the county without overnight law enforcement presence.

Emergency-only response model, where deputies would only respond to in-progress, life-threatening incidents.

Minimal or no response to non-emergency calls, such as burglaries or thefts not currently in progress — these may be handled by phone, if at all.

Reduced jail population through booking restrictions, accepting only individuals charged with major crimes against persons. Offenders involved in burglaries, thefts, and most misdemeanor crimes would not be booked, potentially leading to increased crime countywide.

Current staffing and service realities

On most days, only four to five deputies are on duty to patrol the entire unincorporated area of Grays Harbor County — covering communities from Moclips to Ocean Shores, Lake Quinault to Hoquiam, Elma to Oakville, Aberdeen to North River, Westport to Grayland, Aberdeen to Ocosta, and Elma to McCleary.

These deputies respond to approximately 28,000 calls annually, while also providing critical backup to smaller municipal agencies with limited staffing.

The Grays Harbor County Jail houses an average of 120 inmates daily, monitored by four to five corrections deputies during the day and a minimum of 2 corrections deputies at night.

The bottom line

We are already operating with reduced staffing levels compared to 2021, while call volumes continue to rise. Further cuts will jeopardize public safety, increase response times, and place both deputies and residents at greater risk. We need increased staffing, not additional cuts.

How you can help

I believe that public safety is paramount in our community and I’m asking for your support to keep the Sheriff’s Office fully funded. Please call or email our county commissioners listed below and let them know how important a fully funded sheriff’s office is to you. It should be noted that Commissioner Vickie Raines made a statement supporting the Sheriff’s Office and not reducing our patrol and correction deputies. Thank you for your attention to this very important topic.

Email: Commish@graysharbor.us

Phone: 360-249-3731

Contact Commissioners directly:

Georgia Miller (District 1): Georgia.Miller@graysharbor.us

Rick Hole (District 2): Rick.hole@graysharbor.us

Vickie Raines (District 3): Vraines@grayshabor.us