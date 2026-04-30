GGHI director talks business banquet, unemployment numbers

Welcome to spring and all the fun activities that are happening around Grays Harbor. There are many events happening throughout the county and we encourage you to check them out on our events calendar on the Greater Grays Harbor Inc., website, Event Calendar | Greater Grays Harbor, Inc.

Here you will find a little bit of everything including GGHI events, local festivals, fundraisers, business resource events, and entertainment options. Please try one, you may just find your new favorite hangout.

What we have been up to:

This is a busy time at GGHI as we are preparing for our 2026 Leaders Banquet & Business Awards Ceremony at the Quinault Beach Resort and Casino on Friday May 15. This event sells out quickly, so get your tickets early before the ticket portal closes on May 1 at 5 p.m. Go to chamber.graysharbor.org/events/register/16343. We have dozens of amazing local donations for both our live auction and raffle, plus we’ll also have a 50/50, catered dinner by Quinault Beach Resort and Casino, fundraising for our Education Fund benefiting local students in Grays Harbor, as well as the unveiling of our 2026 Business Recognition Awards. This is an event you won’t want to miss.

On Tuesday April 21, we held our monthly Business Forum Lunch at the Aberdeen Rotary Log Pavilion featuring our 2026 Leadership Grays Harbor Graduation, and Community Safety Forum. This year’s graduating class was comprised of 16 individuals from several different sectors of business, municipal government, and health care. We want to thank all our students and instructors for another successful class.

The second part of our event included Amber Hanes-Miller from Life Flight, Aberdeen Fire Chief Dave Golding, and Hoquiam Fire Chief Matt Miller giving a great presentation of the value and need for airlift services in the rural areas along the coast, and how the process works when the need for airlift services is requested. The coordination between not only these fire departments and Life Flight, but also the other fire departments and fire districts in Grays Harbor is outstanding.

To learn more about Life Flight and their operations and membership opportunities, you can find this information by Googling Life Flight Network — There. When You Need Us.

Additionally, we’re excited to have welcomed a new intern in our office through CCAP. Her name is Chelsey Wright and she’s already been a huge asset to her team helping contact our members about their benefits as well as assist with planning our Leaders’ Banquet. Please say hi to her next time we see her at one of our events!

Unemployment rate comparison:

Grays Harbor County vs. Washington state

As of the most recently available labor market data, Grays Harbor County continues to experience a higher unemployment rate than the Washington state average. The figures below are drawn from official labor market statistics published by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Washington State Employment Security Department.

Grays Harbor County — 6.5 percent unemployment in February of 2026

Washington state — 5.1 percent unemployment in February 2025

Key takeaway: Grays Harbor County’s unemployment rate is approximately 1.4 percent higher than the statewide average, reflecting ongoing structural and seasonal economic challenges relative to Washington State as a whole.

GGHI membership opportunities:

We’re always excited to welcome new members to Greater Grays Harbor, Inc., and we encourage you to explore the many benefits of joining. Membership not only helps increase visibility for your business or organization, but also supports our mission of cultivating business success throughout Grays Harbor as both the region’s Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Council.

Not a business, but still want to get involved? We now offer Individual Memberships for $150 per year. This option is designed for individuals and includes the opportunity to attend GGHI events at discounted member rates.