Letter to the editor

Courage to speak out

The March 24, 2026 Daily World opinion page letter by Brooke Pederson, Quinault, has given me the courage to write to The Daily World editor regarding my hurtful experiences as a patron of the Timberland Regional Libraries (TRL) by the TRL Administration in Tumwater.

On December 14, 2024, I was volunteering at the Montesano Chehalis Valley Museum greeting visitors.

It was the day and evening of the Montesano Festival of Lights when a festival volunteer rushed in upset.

He had just left the Montesano TRL where he asked a TRL head office employee to unlock a storage room so he could retrieve the Margaret Downey Award car magnet sign that would be placed on the car carrying the much deserved winner of that award through the parade.

The executive office employee refused to unlock the door.

I told him I would go speak with her and try to get the sign for the good of the honoree and parade.

I explained to the same TRL employee how Margaret Downey started the Festival of Lights in the 1980s which grew and became very important to our town and could I please have the car sign.

She answered loudly, “No … there is some mold in that room and I can’t let you in!”

I answered, “This is retaliation isn’t it? For all of the public outcry of the head office plans for the “Refresh of our Libraries?”

She angrily replied “You need to leave now!” Back at the museum, I felt terrible over this confrontation and immediately returned to the library.

I told the same TRL employee I was really sorry I let my emotions of wanting to do the right thing for the honoree and parade overtake me.

We talked and I thanked her for her involvement in the library (Festival) agenda,to enjoy the parade and have safe travels home. We hugged and I thought we had smoothed over the unfortunate incident.

On December 23, 2024, I received an official letter from Kendra Jones, TRL executive office deputy director. It was a NOTICE OF TRESPASS FROM ALL TIMBERLAND REGIONAL LIBRARIES until June 14, 2025. I was allowed to return all borrowed materials, which I did immediately.

I was given the right to appeal, but I was feeling so stunned, ashamed and embarrassed I did not want to talk to anyone especially, employees at the Administration TRL office in Tumwater.

From December 2024 until February 2026 I have not entered any Timberland Regional Library.

After discovering a new author, I attempted to check out her books at a TRL. A computer screen notice said I had returned a book damaged, December 31, 2024, and I owed $18! I was NEVER notified of this in any way and didn’t return a book at that time.

As a young girl I discovered the wonder of book reading and was taught to take good care of them.

The wonderful Montesano BOOKMOBILE driven by Mrs. Casey brought books to us at our Wynooche Valley dairy farm in the 1950’s,oh, how I loved her and her kindness.

At 80 I still love reading and return books to TRL counters instead of book drops fearing damage to them. If ever overdue, I stuff dollars into the donation box and leave ‘appreciation’ candy for personnel. I have donated to book sales many times. I am a grateful patron.

Thank you to Brooke Pederson for your Daily World letter, all newspaper employees from editor to delivery people and all hard working library staff who have been so good to me through the years … You have my love and respect.

Sincerely,

Pat Bossard

Wynooche Valley