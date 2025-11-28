I’m not political, but enough is enough

I have been trying to write about this subject for quite a while. And every time I get it started, I overthink it … worrying that I am not being “politically correct” or that I may lose some friends who might disagree with me or maybe even that the FBI is going to show up at work, throw me to the ground, tie my hands behind my back, haul me off to a federal penitentiary and accuse me of seditious acts.

I feel a little sad/bad writing this column right after Thanksgiving when I usually write something uplifting about Thanksgiving traditions or favorite turkey day recipes but after recent events in Washington, D.C. I cannot keep quiet any more.

First let me say, that I consider myself apolitical. I do not consider myself to be a member of any political party. In fact, I would say I’m one of the least political people I know.

I don’t know that much about the Founding Fathers, the Constitution, or American history in general. In fact in high school I took U.S. history (a requirement for graduation) during summer school so I’d only have to actually pay attention to that subject matter for six weeks rather than nine months.

I don’t care if you are a Republican, a Democrat or an Independent. All politicians make the same promises when running for the highest elected official in our country — “If elected … reduce our national debt, lower taxes, lower the price of gasoline and groceries, listen to the heartbeat of America and make this, the greatest country in the world, a safe place for everyone to live.”

And then the election happens and most of the elected officials forget the promises they made and now we hear, “It’s not my fault. I’m doing the best I can but it will take a while to fix everything the last administration ruined for us.”

I absolutely understand that we’ve had “sketchy” presidents in the past. Some were crooks, or womanizers, or didn’t have a clue what was actually going on in our country. Some hung out with shady characters. Some were terrible public speakers. A few didn’t treat members of the opposite party with disrespect. Maybe some were misogynistic.

But none 0f our past presidents have had all of these personality traits.

Until now.

Most nights when Mike and I watch the evening news, I say to my husband, “Can you re-wind that? I can’t believe what I just heard Trump say.” Then and there I vow to start my next column but the next day the doubts creep into my brain.

But after complaining to my co-workers several times this week I decided, “This is it. It’s time to put all this down in writing.”

How is it possible for this man to still be the leader of our country.

Fellow politicians and world leaders who in the past have been identified by Trump as a “terrific person,” “genius,” “a great political friend” a “tremendous asset” have now become “crazy,” “a lunatic,” a “bum,” “pathetic,” impaired,” “lowlifes,” simply because they challenged him.

He has cut funds to colleges and universities while questioning their views on antisemitism, and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, and campus protests.

He has removed the East Wing of the White House and the Rose Garden to make way for a $300 million ball room. I don’t care if it’s “privately funded” or not, in my opinion the president and his wife are temporary residents of the White House and it is a National Historic Landmark that should not be drastically remodeled to satisfy each resident’s desires.

He has ordered and continues to order destruction of boats in international waters off the cost of Venezuela. I am certainly no international law expert but it seems to me if a water craft is in international waters, the United States has no right/responsibility/authority to blow it and its occupants out of the water.

Number 47 is a bully, which is defined as a person who engages in unwanted, aggressive behavior that is repeated over time and involves real or perceived power imbalance.

I could go on and on — I have three pages of notes on why I will never call Trump “my president,” but here’s the one that keeps me up at night.

I’m guessing most of you are familiar with the poem by German Lutheran pastor Martin Niemöller, which serves as a cautionary tale about the dangers of remaining silent in the face of injustice. It so relates to what is going on with ICE officers invading our cities (only cities in states with Democratic governors, I believe). I am revolted by watching what is happening to people, who may or may not be guilty of a misdemeanor, who are viciously rounded up, imprisoned and eventually deported. Apparently our current government has never heard of or chooses to ignore “due process.”

“First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a socialist.

Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a trade unionist.

Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out — because I was not a Jew.

Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me.”