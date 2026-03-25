Letters to the editor

The true waste in question regarding pellet mill

As a chronic low income area, Aberdeen and Hoquiam are once again beset by a harbinger of economic opportunity in the guise of a wood pellet mill to be located adjacent to Hoquiam. It is being touted as a vital organ in the future of our working forests, a perfect combination of modern innovation and forest stewardship that will provide 50 local jobs turning unused wood fiber into renewable fuel pellets.

Such an industry seems ideally suited. It proposes to create profit from rotting slash piles, small diameter trees, and other unused wood fiber.

So, let’s examine the 50 jobs and those folks working said jobs. At the bottom of the pellet mill profit hierarchy, will those be family wage, union jobs? Will a fair array of benefits be offered? Pellet mill are notorious for seeking out locations in impoverished areas for a reason. They aren’t knocking on your door to lift working stiffs out of poverty. They’re looking at locating in Grays Harbor for three reasons: The community is impoverished, in need of jobs, and folks are gullible.

While it is said that wood pellet mills are dirty, noisy and polluting, Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. Darrin Raines would have you believe such accusations are merely things said by the opposition to instill doubts about the veracity of his exuberant, extolling of such an opportunity.

Folks, what you owe yourself is to confirm the documented experiences of locations elsewhere in the U.S. that attest to the impact of wood pellet mills that belie the propaganda about utilizing forest floor waste, etc. to revive the local economy with a handful of jobs.

What I would advise Raines to do is quit selling Grays Harbor short by shilling for such industries. Open your mind, Raines. Grays Harbor deserves better than you offering a home to every dirty, noisy, and polluting industry that comes along. Challenge yourself, aim higher.

Salvatore Kovach

Raymond

Joe Kent chose principle over position

I want to commend Joe Kent for his decision to resign from the National Counterterrorism Center. As a military veteran, I understand the weight of such a choice and the courage it takes to act according to conscience.

Too often, we glorify blind obedience in uniform without remembering that our ultimate duty is to the Constitution and the American people, not to reckless orders that put lives at risk.

Our nation’s military carries immense responsibility. When leaders push for conflicts that serve foreign interests rather than our nation, it falls on those who serve to discern right from wrong and act accordingly.

Mr. Kent showed that discernment.

He chose principle over position, and the lives of future generations over political sycophancy. It’s easy to criticize from the sidelines. It’s far harder to stand up and say, “This is not the way.”

Having seen the cost of war firsthand, I respect and support his choice. Our nation is stronger when those in power — and those who serve — remember that loyalty to our nation matters more than loyalty to any one person or party.

I hope more Republicans see the light and remember the principles of Abraham Lincoln, not the party of Donald Trump.

J. Silva

Menlo