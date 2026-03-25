The more things change — the myth of cord-cutting

Cord-cutting. It sounds so liberating, doesn’t it? But what cord are you cutting exactly? The term is not new but has gained increased momentum in recent years as more people are moving away from traditional cable TV to streaming services.

The thought, or the idea of cord-cutting sounds great. Cable TV providers have been vilified over the years for onerous contracts, skyrocketing prices, bad customer service, etc. So, why not ditch cable and go streaming? The answer lies in another question. Where, pray tell, are you getting the high-speed internet service you need to power your streaming experience (never mind the necessary Smart TV)?

Most high-speed, or broadband if you prefer, internet service providers (ISP) are or once were (wait for it) cable TV companies. Never mind DSL, DSL from the phone company was dead on arrival in the late 1990s when it debuted. So, while you might think you’re cutting the “cable” cord, you’re still getting your internet from the cable company through the same basic coaxial cable that delivered your television service (unless your provider offers fiber optic).

Enter streaming platforms — there are too many to list here. So much content to choose from on so many platforms. I touched on this in my Feb. 2 Competition be damned — Caught in video streaming chaos piece that focused on the breadth of streaming services and the confusion therein. As a matter of fact, a discussion on SiriusXM NFL Radio prompted this particular missive. The NFL is probably going to exercise an out clause in its current $105 billion “TV” package to bring everyone who broadcasts NFL games back to the table to negotiate for more money. But I digress.

In Grays Harbor County, Comcast/Xfinity and T-Mobile are the top-rated ISPs, unless you live in Ocean Shores. T-Mobile, along with satellite providers Starlink and Viasat, gives you the cord-cutting experience you could be looking for but doesn’t seem to be pervasive enough to make a dent in the local customer base. CenturyLink is an old-fashioned phone line carrying DSL provider. In Ocean Shores, there is Coast Communications and limited T-Mobile. Coast Communications is a long-standing cable TV provider that offers broadband internet. However, Ripple Fiber and Comcast/Xfinity are in the process of setting up shop by running fiber optic cable. No official launch date for lighting up the first customers has been announced for either just yet.

As for streaming services, there are plenty of them to choose from and they offer everything from first-run films (for an additional cost) and live sports to original series and movies. You can sign up for one, say Amazon Prime Video, and add any number of additional “channels” (for additional cost). Hulu offers this as well, and Apple+ is now offering a gateway to other platforms.

Perhaps the ironic thing is that many people still want the traditional cable experience, the channel guide as it were. While this interface is at the crux of Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling, Amazon Prime Video has also added this feature. Newer Samsung Smart TVs come equipped with Samsung TV Plus, which offers a channel guide interface as well.

Streaming services do offer one major advantage over cable TV companies. No contract. You can pause or cancel with the click of a remote control button (if you can find the account settings screen).

“Cord-cutting” simply can’t be taken literally and I wish we’d come up with a better term. While this misnomer has become more of a euphemism for cancelling traditional cable or satellite TV service than an actual physical act, those of us (most of us) who get our internet from our local cable TV company really aren’t cutting anything, cords or cost, in the long run.

At the risk of sounding trite and cliche, the more things change, the more they stay the same.