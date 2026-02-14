World gone by

85 YEARS AGO

February 10, 1941

Hoquiam’s “crown of gold” which beautifies the north hillside during the summer with its rich golden scotch broom soon will spread to another location — Moon Island. However, the spread is not by nature but through the efforts of men who have learned the toughness of the scotch broom will be advantageous at the field.

Hundreds of cords of the scotch broom are to be cut and transported by truck to serve as a binder around the edges of the Moon Island fill and under the gravel surface of the Fifth Street extension. Since the roots remain and the ground is seeded, the hillside again will be covered with golden blossoms in a year or two.

February 11, 1941

The echo of “timber” at the Bignold logging camp in the North river district was muffled the other day when a mammoth fir of Paul Bunyan vintage came crashing down with such force that the earth trembled.

Measuring 10 feet, four inches through the butt, the fir is one of several big trees to be felled at the Bignold operations for plywood.

It took the fallers four hours to saw through the butt. Five 24-foot logs were cut from the great fir, felled around Elkhorn creek.

February 12, 1941

The Hoquiam Y.M.C.A. weightlifting team will be the headliners of the Cosmopolis Boy Scouts benefit show Tuesday night in the Cosmopolis school gym. Proceeds will go to pay the expenses of Troop 12 to summer camp.

Included on the team roster is Eric Holmback, heavyweight champion of the state and runnerup for Pacific Coast honors. Others on the team include Bob DuGay, Tauno Ottelin, Anton Gruby, Joe Clark and John Pendergraft.

February 13, 1941

Sheriff M.B. “Tiny” Taylor today served notice on operators of Grays Harbor “dine and dance” establishments that liquor drinking in public will not be tolerated and dancing is banned after 1 o’clock.

“In licensed premises the operator, to protect his own license, takes steps to prevent hard liquor being consumed illegally,” the sheriff said. “The unlicensed resorts, however, have no license at stake and have been permitting hard liquor to be consumed. If they allow drinking in public they face abatement proceedings and anyone drinking in a public place will be subject to arrest.”

“Only those establishments with county dance licenses will be permitted to continue public dancing,” he said.

February 14, 1941

John Quimby’s presence of mind and grim courage saved the life of his son, F.C. Quimby, who was injured Wednesday afternoon at the Charles M. Brown logging camp at Elkhorn near Moose.

The pair were working together when a limb struck the young man, knocking him down. The same limb struck his ax which flew into the air, striking the man in the neck, cutting his jugular vein. Father seized and held the two ends of the vein for nearly an hour until Dr. Dumouchel drove nine miles and hiked a half mile to the site. He packed the gaping wound and clamped the ends of the vein before six men carried young Quimby out of the woods.

At Riverview Hospital in Raymond, he was given a transfusion, his wound sewed up and today is reported “doing nicely.”

Dr. Dumouncel said that had not the father acted promptly, the younger man would have bled to death within five or six minutes.

60 YEARS AGO

February 9, 1966

Wednesday night television programs include “The Big Valley,” “Long, Hot Summer,” “The Patty Duke Show,” “The Virginian,” “I Spy,” “Lost in Space,” “Beverly Hillbillies,” “Green Acres” and “The Dick Van Dyke Show.”

The Eagles’ lanky sharpshooting forward, Frank Butorac, was back in form to the tune of 25 counters but that wasn’t enough as Ocosta turned back the Elmans 53-51 last night in Westport. The contest was the original donnybrook up to the fourth period when the rapidly failing Eagles — down seven points with 3:22 to go — started to make mistakes.

February 10, 1966

Death has come to two of the best-known entertainers from a by-gone era, master showman Billy Rose and Sophie Tucker, “last of the red-hot mamas.”

After 62 years of belting out songs, big, brassy-voiced Miss Tucker, 78, died Wednesday at her Park Avenue apartment of a chronic lung ailment and kidney failure.

Rose, millionaire showman who made his fortune from extravaganza, curvaceous girls and the stock market, died at age 68 in Montego Bay, Jamaica. At one time he owned 17 nightclubs including the plush Diamond Horseshoe.

February 14, 1966

James H. Davis was named South Bend’s Man of the Year at the annual banquet of the Chamber of Commerce Saturday night with more than 125 people attending.

This year’s winner was chosen for his outstanding work notably in promoting the Labor Day celebration, the Santa Claus parade, and the city’s holiday street decorations.

35 YEARS AGO

February 9, 1991

Members and friends of Calvary Lutheran Church, at Sumner and Oak in Aberdeen, will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the congregation during the 9 a.m. service tomorrow. Pastor Richard J. Peterson will speak on “Our roots — our future.” Special guests at a 5 p.m. banquet will be the Rev. and Mrs. Lester Muhly, who served the congregation from 1949 to 1955.

The congregation was established by Pastor Louis Brandes, who came by train from Olympia each month to conduct worship.

Parma Restaurant opened this week at the former Misty’s, 116 W. Heron St. in Aberdeen. Pierre Gabelli, the 35-year-old chef, grew up in Switzerland and is quick to tell you he was born in Parma in northern Italy. The city is home to Parmesan cheese and he’s buying it imported from there.

The appetizer list at Parma includes prosciutto, a delicately seasoned, cured port that is served so paper-thin it melts in your mouth.

The menu offers diners nearly two dozen appetizers and entrees. Lunch prices range from $5.75 to $7. 25 and dinner from $7.95 to $13.95.

What’s his specialty? “Pretty much everything is special to me,” Gabelli said. “You don’t find this kind of restaurant just everywhere.”

February 10, 1991

The Grays Harbor Chamber of Commerce is hailing the success of its first-ever trade show Saturday, as local businessmen showed off their wares in a packed SouthShore Mall.

No official crowd estimates were available but by yesterday afternoon Chamber manager LeRoy Tipton guessed the foot traffic was approaching 15,000 people.

Plans are already under way to do it again next year, said a happy Bud Whiteside Saturday night. Whiteside, who owns Whiteside Funeral Chapel of Aberdeen, is chairman of the Chamber’s business development committee. Business was brisk at the Precision Chiropractic Clinic booth near the mall’s K-Mart entrance, where Dr. Mark R. Van Hemert and assistants offered free spinal checks throughout the day. Hemert estimated his staff had tested about 200 people by early afternoon.

February 11, 1991

Vandals pulled the plug on East County homes and businesses this morning.

Some 10,000 PUD customers — everyone from Montesano east — were without electricity from 6:12 to 7:20 a.m. as a result of a power line insulator being damaged by gunshots, officials said. The Bonneville Power Administration line feeds power to the Grays Harbor PUD. Local dispatchers switched lines to restore power, but BPA repairmen were still on the scene at 10:30 this morning.

The damaged insulator is about 3 1/2 miles north of Aberdeen up the Wishkah.

February 12, 1991

The rustic lodge at Kamp Kiwanis, built on the north shore of Lake Quinault in the 1920s, is now a pile of ashes. It was burned last Friday by a National Park Service crew.

The Park Service says it was unsafe; the Hoquiam Kiwanis Club says it wasn’t. Quinault Valley landowners say burning the landmark was like throwing gas on the fire that is their long-running feud with the Park.

The Park Service owns the land the camp occupies, and it took over last year when the Hoquiam service club said it couldn’t make an estimated $15,000 in repairs to correct what park officials said were health and safety problems.

February 13, 1991

Six-week-old Jack Carson Mullins snuggles contentedly in his mother’s arms.

The little Lake Quinault resident is too young to know or care about a savage war half a world away in the Persian Gulf.

But his mother knows. Carol Mullins is in the Army Reserve and she has received orders to report for active duty at Fort Lee, Va. Today is her 21st birthday and she departs tomorrow.

“I thought the Army still had me listed for inactive duty,” Mrs. Mullins said Tuesday at her home. “I served a year and a half as a clerk. After I got married and found out I was pregnant, the Army released me from active duty. I thought that was still my status — inactive,” but when she called her reserve unit in St. Louis to update her information, no record could be found for her under her maiden or married name.

“I have been faxing information to St. Louis but it still has to go before an Army review board,” she said. “I don’t think they’ll get it before I have to leave Thursday. … I’m pretty sure they didn’t know I had a baby. My number just came up.”

February 14, 1991

The Royal Caribbean Cruise Line is including Grays Harbor as one of its stops on a West Coast cruise in the spring of 1992.

The Sun Viking, a 564-foot Love Boat type luxury liner, carries more than 700 passengers and a crew of about 300.

Visits to the rain forest, local sawmills and the beaches are suggested plans for the visitors. “Logging demonstrations such as those at the Loggers Playday celebration in Hoquiam and rides on the tall ship Lady Washington are other possibilities,” said Port of Grays Harbor planner Tami Garrow. “We’ll demonstrate that there is a wealth of things to do that they wouldn’t see in Seattle or San Francisco.”

Compiled from the archives of The Daily World by Karen Barkstrom, Editorial Assistant at The Daily World. You can contact her at karen.barkstrom@thedailyworld.com or call her at 360-537-3925.