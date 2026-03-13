Service dog demo set for Saturday in Elma

The Elma Rolling Thunder Chapter is hosting a Service Dog Demonstration at the Elma Timberland Library on Saturday, March 14 at 10 a.m.

A trained dog and handler from Paws for Purple Hearts of Tacoma will be presenting.

While Paws for Purple Hearts focus is serving veterans with service-related disabilities (PTSD, mobility challenges, TBI), attendees will see first-hand the support a trained service dog can provide to anyone with similar daily living challenges. The dog, with its handler, will demonstrate opening and closing drawers and doors, retrieving items and much more.

Attendees will also learn about the work trained service dogs in the community at large at public schools, ceremonies, rest homes, and veteran services.

The Elma Timberland Library is located at 118 N First Street.