Wood pellets: Biomass project in Longview put on hold

Work appears to have stalled on a proposed Columbia River wood biomass energy export project.

The UK-based Drax Group said last month it’s pausing plans for the facility as part of a wider slowdown in capacity expansion caused by weak demand for its wood pellets.

The Drax plant would be built in Longview, where it would process up to 450,000 metric tons of wood annually, turning Pacific Northwest trees into pellets for export to overseas power plants.

Drax says wood biomass is a green, renewable energy source. However, environmental groups are concerned about the wood industry’s impact on forests and local air quality, as well as its lifecycle carbon emissions, which by some estimates rival those from coal.

In June 2024, Drax was fined by Washington’s Southwest Clean Air Agency for beginning construction on its Longview project prematurely. No major work seems to have taken place since then.

“Hopefully Drax’s pause on the Longview wood pellet plant will be permanent,” says Longview resident and environmental advocate Diane Dick. “Burning wood for energy is a false solution to combat global warming and climate change.”

Drax already operates plants in British Columbia that make wood pellets for export to Asia, which is also the most logical destination for the proposed Longview plant’s product.

The company has said Asian markets are becoming “challenged,” contributing to the closure of an existing plant in Williams Lake, B.C. Drax added it “does not currently expect to invest in additional capacity in the short to medium term, including the paused Longview project.”

While the Longview pellet plant is on hold for now, it could be resurrected. Drax could decide to resume work on the facility or sell the project to another company.