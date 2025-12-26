From live music to fireworks displays, there are plenty of festive ways to ring in 2026

As the great Ella Fitzgerald once asked, “What are you doing New Year’s Eve?” It’s never really too early to make plans to ring in the new year, but we may forget due to the cooking and feasting of Thanksgiving and the hustle and bustle of Christmas.

We all celebrate the end of one year and the beginning of the next in our own ways. Some of us go out and dance the night (and the year) away, some are content staying home and watching what’s left of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on television. Still others do something in between. Regardless, there always seems to be a kiss involved. According to a 2024 Vogue article, the traditional kiss as the clock strikes midnight can be traced back to the ancient Roman winter solstice festival Saturnalia.

If you still haven’t figured it out, it may not be Saturnalia, but there are plenty of ways to celebrate the dawning of a new year on the Gregorian calendar here in Grays Harbor.

New Year’s Pre-Eve Camp Party

Steam Donkey

101 E. Wishkah in Aberdeen

Saturday, Dec. 27 from Noon to 9 p.m.

S’mores, games, friendship bracelets, camp food and great beer. Every December we turn the brewery into camp for one night and party with our friends. Come hang out with your camp counselor beertenders and celebrate the New Year.

New Year’s Eve

Steam Donkey

101 E. Wishkah in Aberdeen

Dec. 31 from 2 to 9 p.m.

New Year’s Countdown Party

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino

Wednesday Dec. 31 at 6 p.m.

Live music by Groove Nation, 21+, no cover, beach ball drop at midnight

New Years Eve Casino Night and Dinner Party

Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores

Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 7:00 p.m.

Starting at 7 p.m., enjoy our NYE Dinner Party then dance and gamble the night away with $10,000 in Oyhut Bucks. The evening will start at 7 p.m., enjoy dinner catered by Oyhut Bay Grill with choice of entree: prime rib, salmon or chicken served with garlic mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables. Dessert is New York cheesecake. The DJ starts at 9pm and so does the gambling fun. Everyone will start with $10,000 in Oyhut Bucks to play black jack, roulette and craps. Lose it all or win big, it’s all just for fun. Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/new-years-eve-casino-night-dinner-party-at-oyhut-bay-tickets-1975159996720

3rd Annual New Year’s Eve Beach Bash

Ocean Shores Convention Center

Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m.

21+

The New Year’s Eve Beach Bash features live performances by local musician Bill Leach, Whyskey Creek (Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band), and a Jimi Hendrix tribute by Randy Hansen.

$70 ticket includes dinner (pulled pork, fried chicken and trimmings, sides, dessert) and allows entry at 6 p.m. $50 ticket does not include dinner, and allows entry at 8 p.m. All tickets include a complimentary toast at midnight. Additional drinks will be available for purchase all night at the bar. Tickets: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/2026-new-years-eve-beach-bash-21-and-older

New Year’s Eve Fireworks on the Beach in Ocean Shores

Wednesday, Dec. 31 from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Fireworks Area: On the beach from the Damon Rd. approach to the Marine View Dr. approach.

No fireworks are allowed in the city.

Fireworks Rules: At least 100 feet from dunes, do not aim towards dunes; Not allowed on decks or balconies of hotels or residential properties; legal fireworks only; no bottle rocket-type fireworks.

2026 New Year’s Eve Fireworks Westport

Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 9 p.m.

Westport Marina

Want to ring in 2026 with a bang? Head to the Westport Marina for a family-friendly fireworks show starting at 9 p.m. The event is free and great for all ages.