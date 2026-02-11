WDFW invites participation in salmon season-setting process

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) fishery managers have scheduled opportunities for the public to provide input in 2026-2027 state-managed salmon seasons, beginning with a hybrid statewide forecast meeting on Feb. 27 at 9 a.m. in Olympia.

The meeting, part of the season setting process known as North of Falcon, is just one of more than a dozen in-person, hybrid, and virtual meetings scheduled over the next two months to discuss Washington salmon fisheries. North of Falcon refers to waters north of Oregon’s Cape Falcon, which marks the southern border of management of Washington’s salmon stocks, including Puget Sound, Strait of Juan de Fuca, Columbia River, and coastal areas.

WDFW will consider input from recreational and commercial anglers and those interested in salmon fishing, while state fishery managers work with tribal co-managers to craft 2026-2027 fisheries.

“The Washington salmon season-setting process is an important time for us to hear from the public as we develop the upcoming season alongside tribal co-managers,” said WDFW Director Kelly Susewind. “Salmon recovery is our top priority and drives how we implement these sustainable salmon fisheries. We will continue to provide recreational and commercial harvest opportunities where salmon populations are healthy enough to sustain them.”

“Every year the treaty tribes and our co-managers face increasing challenges during the North of Falcon planning process as we divide up diminishing numbers of salmon,” said Ed Johnstone, chairman of the Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission. “We make these tough decisions as we continue the work to restore habitat and increase hatchery production. We have to address the ongoing threats from habitat degradation, climate change and marine mammal predation. Harvest management alone will not rebuild our runs.”

WDFW will present initial salmon forecasts developed by WDFW and tribal co-manager fisheries biologists on Feb. 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Office Building 2 Auditorium, 1115 Washington Street S.E. in Olympia. The main session of the Feb. 27 meeting will be available to watch via Zoom webinar. Participants must register in advance online.

WDFW and tribal forecasters use a suite of scientific data, including watershed sampling and monitoring, ocean indicators, and previous year returns, to estimate the number of salmon and steelhead that will return to Northwest waters, and how many fish will be available for harvest.

In addition to attending meetings, the public can participate in the state’s process including:

Online comments: The public can provide general comments on potential 2026-2027 North of Falcon recreational fisheries, coastal commercial fisheries, and Puget Sound commercial fisheries. Additional comment opportunities on specific seasons and fisheries will be available as forecasts and proposed season summaries are made available.

Virtual meetings and daily briefings: During the final days of negotiations at the Pacific Fishery Management Council (PFMC) meeting, WDFW fishery managers plan to hold briefings each day, which will be available via virtual meetings.

For a full timeline of the state’s North of Falcon process, including a public meeting schedule with opportunities to participate in meetings and provide public feedback, refer to the WDFW North of Falcon webpage. WDFW-hosted meetings will be held in-person or in virtual and hybrid formats for the public to watch or listen.

This process occurs in tandem with PFMC public meetings to establish fishing seasons for salmon in ocean waters three to 200 miles off the Pacific coast. The PFMC will discuss preliminary options for ocean salmon fisheries during its March 4-9 meeting and is expected to adopt final fishing seasons and harvest levels at its April 7-12 meeting.