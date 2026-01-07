WDFW closes two Grays Harbor boat launches

Due to recent flooding and resulting erosion, two water access areas in Grays Harbor County in Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Coastal Region are temporarily closed for public safety and to prevent further damage.

They hope to reopen the south Montesano and Chehalis River-Oakville boat launches after repairs are made or as soon as it is safe to do so. In the meantime, boaters can find alternative water access areas at https://wdfw.wa.gov/places-to-go/water-access-sites.

WDFW continues to assess flooding impacts to department-managed lands, water access areas, hatcheries and other facilities. They ask all visitors to please respect closure notices and avoid driving around signs or gates.

“Thank you for your patience as we navigate this challenging situation. Stay safe, everyone,” the department stated in a social media post.