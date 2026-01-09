WDFW approves coastal razor clam digs beginning Jan. 15

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) shellfish managers confirmed Thursday, razor clam digging opportunities at Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis, and Mocrocks beaches from Jan. 15 to 21.

“Low swell and nice weather resulted in successful razor clam digging for those who came out to the coast to celebrate the New Year,” said Bryce Blumenthal, a WDFW coastal shellfish biologist. “Hopefully similar conditions will come together for these upcoming digs during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend.”

Copalis and Mocrocks beaches are not open every day during each series of digs, so be sure to check which beach is open before heading out.

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) requires test samples for marine toxins, and domoic acid levels must fall under the guideline level before a beach can open for digging. Domoic acid, a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae, can be harmful or fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities. Final approval usually occurs about a week or less — sometimes two to three days — before the start of each digging series.

Recent marine biotoxin closures do not apply to razor clams or crabs. Certain shellfish species accumulate toxins more quickly, to higher levels, and can harbor them longer than other species.

The following digs during later afternoon/evening (noon to midnight only) low tides will proceed as scheduled:

Jan. 15, Thursday, 4:35 p.m.; 0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Jan. 16, Friday, 5:14 p.m.; 0.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Jan. 17, Saturday, 5:50 p.m.; -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Jan. 18, Sunday, 6:24 p.m.; -0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Jan. 19, Monday, 6:57 p.m.; -0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Jan. 20, Tuesday, 7:29 p.m.; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Jan. 21, Wednesday, 8:01 p.m.; -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Below are additional tentative dates:

Jan. 29, Thursday, 3:43 p.m.; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Jan. 30, Friday, 4:37 p.m.; -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Jan. 31, Saturday, 5:25 p.m.; -1.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Feb. 1, Sunday, 6:08 p.m.; -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Feb. 2, Monday, 6:48 p.m.; -1.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Feb. 3, Tuesday, 7:25 p.m.; -0.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Feb. 4, Wednesday, 8:01 p.m.; 0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Most successful digging occurs between one and two hours before the listed time of low tide.

On all open beaches — Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis, and Mocrocks — the daily limit is 15 clams per person. Each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container, and all diggers must keep the first 15 clams they dig, regardless of size or condition.

Kalaloch Beach off the northern Olympic Peninsula coast won’t be open due to continuing issues with depressed populations of harvestable clams.