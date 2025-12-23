(Very) last-minute book gift ideas

Also, get ready for a new slate of book-related events in the New Year

This time of year is replete with year-end lists and the book community is no exception. Harbor Books in Hoquiam provided its list of best-sellers for 2025.

Adult Fiction

1. Onyx Storm (Deluxe Limited Edition) by Rebecca Yarros

2. Tangles: A Cold War Love Story and Mystery by Kay Smith-Blum

3. 1984: 75th Anniversary Edition by George Orwell

4. (tie) Never Whistle at Night: An Indigenous Dark Fiction Anthology edited by Shane Hawk and Theodore C. Van Alst. Jr.; Downfall: A Becker Building Mystery by Mike Keely

5. (tie) What Moves the Dead (Sworn Soldier) by T. Kingfisher and Comfort For Community by Heather Osoy

Adult Nonfiction

1. Ghoul of Grays Harbor: Murder and Mayhem in the Pacific Northwest by CJ March

2. Photographs From the Street: Aberdeen Cats Volume Two by Jan Swan

3. Red Harbor: Radical Workers and Community Struggle in the Pacific Northwest by Aaron Goings

4. If You Tell: A True Story of Murder, Family Secrets, and the Unbreakable Bond of Sisterhood by Gregg Olsen

5. (tie) Pacific Northwest Line Drawing: How to Draw Flowers, Trees, Mushrooms, Birds, Animals, Landmarks, and More by Peggy Dean; The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World by Robin Wall Kimmerer; The United States of Cryptids: A Tour of American Myths and Monsters by J. W. Ocker; Mending Holes by Patrick Dixon; Botanical Curses and Poisons: The Shadow-Lives of Plants by Fen Inkwright

Teens and Kids

1. (tie) A is for Aberdeen by Kaitlyn Rowe 10 and Willy the Whale and His Magic Tail by WF Taylor Jr.

2. Sunrise on the Reaping (Hunger Games) by Suzanne Collins

3. (tie) H is for Hoquiam by Kaitlyn Rowe and Wild Robot (Volume 1) by Peter Brown

4. O is for Ocean Shores by Kaitlyn Rowe; Wispy the Waterspout by Hobee Hoquiam; and Mr. Benjamin R Winkelman

All Is Silence (Deserted Lands) by Robert Slater

5. (tie) Wild Robot on the Island by Peter Brown; Song for You and I by K. O’Neill; Escaping Peril (graphic novel version) by Tui T. Sutherland; Goodnight Moon (board book version) by Margaret Wise-Brown

Here are the 10 best books of 2025, according to The New York Times, five fiction and five non-fiction.

Fiction:

Angel Down by Daniel Kraus

The Director by Daniel Kehlmann

The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny by Kiran Desai

The Sisters by Jonas Hassen Khemiri

Stone Yard Devotional by Charlotte Wood

Non-Fiction:

A Marriage at Sea by Sophie Elmhirst

Mother Emanuel by Kevin Sack

Mother Mary Comes to Me by Arundhati Roy

There Is No Place for Us by Brian Goldstone

Wild Thing by Sue Prideaux

UPCOMING AUTHOR EVENTS

Seabrook Beachside Author Series

Chelsea Cole

Saturday, Jan. 17 at 1 p.m.

Seabrook East Main Meeting Room

Featured book(s): A Feast of Thorns and Roses (cookbook)

Chelsea Cole is a chef, recipe developer, and creator of the popular food blog A Duck’s Oven. Known for her inventive, approachable cooking style, Chelsea specializes in sous vide techniques and creative comfort food. Her newest cookbook, A Feast of Thorns and Roses, brings lush, imaginative flavors to life with inspired recipes perfect for gatherings. When she’s not dreaming up new dishes, Chelsea teaches accessible home cooking and shares her passion for food through classes, tutorials, and vibrant online storytelling.

Marissa Meyer

Saturday, Feb. 14 Time: TBD

Seabrook Town Hall

Marissa Meyer is the #1 New York Times–bestselling author of The Lunar Chronicles, Renegades trilogy, Heartless, and Gilded, among other celebrated works. Beloved for her sharp wit, richly built worlds, and imaginative twists on classic tales, Marissa has become one of today’s most influential voices in young adult literature. Her books have captivated millions of readers around the world and continue to inspire fandoms, fan art, and packed signing events wherever she goes.

Mike Cairns’ “Under The Ash: A Pilot’s Story” Book Tour

Hoquiam Timberland Regional Library

Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Montesano Regional Library – Lunch for Your Brain

Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026 from Noon to 1 p.m.

Yelm Timberland Regional Library

Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. (registration required)

Westport Timberland Regional Library

Saturday, March 14, 2026 from 11 a.m. to Noon

At 12:30 p.m. on May 18, 1980, Washington Army National Guard helicopter pilot Captain Mike Cairns flew beneath the ash cloud of the Mount St. Helens volcano eruption – a feat never before attempted in history. In the challenging days that followed, as Mike, his crew, and fellow National Guard pilots flew numerous search, rescue, and recovery missions, he documented the devastation they encountered with photographs taken with his own 35mm camera. Those missions, over 600 in all, would lead to three pilots and five crew members receiving the Valley Forge Cross. Mike was one of those three pilots awarded the National Guard’s highest honor for heroism.

Here’s your chance to chat with Mike in person about his new, highly-rated photo journal, “Under The Ash,” as well as view his remarkable slideshow presentation and take questions about his experiences at Mount St. Helens. Mike will also have copies of his book available to purchase and sign. This one-of-a-kind book showcases some of the best of his never before seen images, the rescue of survivors, facts about the eruption, what the conditions were like for a helicopter pilot, and more.

Barnes & Noble – Olympia

A.L. Hampton Book Signing

Saturday, Jan. 17 from Noon to 4 p.m.

Calling ALL Romantasy readers. Amy L. Hampton is coming back to Barnes & Noble in Olympia. The fourth book in her Crown of the Seven Realms Series, Dark Skies, just dropped and she will be signing copies of the first four books in person.

WRITERS GROUPS

Hoquiam Writers Group – Harbor Books

This group is open to all writers who want to attend: writers, poets, journalists, wordsmiths, and storytellers. The group meets monthly on the first Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.

BOOK GROUPS AND CLUBS

Harbor Books – Hoquiam

All-Genre Book Club

Sunday, Dec. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The All-Genre Book club meets the last Sunday of the month to discuss the book selected by group members the previous month. December’s read is The Rent Collector by Camron Wright.

Timberland Regional Library

Westport

PageTurners Book Group

Saturday, Dec. 27 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion.

McCleary

McCleary Book Club: Off Site Event at McCleary Museum and Event Center

Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026 from 11 a.m. to Noon

This library-sponsored event is occurring off-site at 426 S 3rd St, McCleary. Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. Copies of each month’s selection are available at the McCleary Library service desk.

Hoquiam

PageTurners Book Discussion

Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, from 6 to 7 p.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month we will be discussing The Cemetery of Untold Stories by Julia Alvarez.

Books on 8th: Off Site Event at Hoquiam Brewing Company

Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026 from 6 to 7 p.m.

This library-sponsored event is occurring off-site at Hoquiam Brewing Company 526 8th St. If you’re an adult who is 21+ and likes to read Young Adult books, then this book club is for you. This month we will be discussing The Last Bookstore on Earth by Lily Braun-Arnold. New members are always welcome. Email Sarah at slivingston@trl.org if you would like more information.

Aberdeen

Rainy Day Reading Reviews

Friday, Jan. 9 from 10:30 a.m.to noon

Jennifer Sturm reviews Ghosts of the British Museum

Come hear about the books that have captivated your friends and neighbors as they share them with you.

PageTurners Book Discussion

Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month we will be discussing The Professor and the Madman by Simon Winchester.

STORY TIME

Ocean Shores Public Library Story Time

Saturdays from 10:30 until 11:00 a.m.

Books, rhymes, interactive stories, songs and FUN! Ages Birth – 5. Presented by Niko.

No Story Time on Dec. 27

The Jan. 3 theme is winter.

Timberland Regional Library Family Storytime

Aberdeen and Montesano

Thursdays from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Elma

Friday, Jan. 9

10 – 11 a.m.

Westport

Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026

10: 30 to 11:30 a.m.

McCleary

Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026

11 a.m. to Noon

Hoquiam

Friday, Jan. 9

10 – 11 a.m.

Stories and early learning activities that include music, movement, art, and early STEM play for children birth to 8 years old. This is an early learning program.

Raymond Timberland Regional Library

Book Babies

Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Books, bounces, music and play time for babies and their participating caregivers. This is an early learning program.

A Feast of Thorns and Roses by Chelsea Cole