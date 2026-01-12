Vander Veur retires from South Beach Regional Fire Authority

After decades of service, Assistant Chief Darin Vander Veur is retiring from his full-time position with the South Beach Regional Fire Authority (SBRFA) as of Jan. 30, SBRFA announced via press release. Vander Veur leaves behind a legacy defined by dedication, compassion, and quiet leadership. What began in 1994 as a favor to a friend who encouraged him to join soon grew into a lifelong commitment to caring for others and strengthening the department he came to love.

Vander Veur quickly found his calling in emergency medical services. He pursued education to be better prepared to serve, earning his EMT, IV Technician, and Paramedic as well as his fire certifications. Along the way, he stepped into leadership, becoming Medical Safety Officer and Training Officer early in his career.

The 30-year veteran first responder invested deeply in training, not only within the SBRFA but throughout Grays Harbor. As a Senior Evaluator Instructor for Grays Harbor EMS, he helped train hundreds of emergency medical personnel. He also led the Grays Harbor Fire Academy, working alongside new firefighters as they honed their skills.

Whether in the classroom, on a call, or behind the scenes, Vander Veur’s influence was constant and dependable. His leadership was especially evident during the transition to a Regional Fire Authority in 2017, where his experience and guidance helped shape the future of SBRFA. His later roles as Training Chief and Assistant Chief were a natural continuation of his career.

From his first call to his final days in leadership, Assistant Chief Vander Veur strengthened the department and made the community safer. His full-time presence will be deeply missed, but his impact will continue through the people he trained and inspired. Vander Veur will continue as the state’s Drill Master for the 2026 Grays Harbor Fire Academy as he prepares to pass the torch.