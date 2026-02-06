Valentine’s weekend event round-up

Whether you’re in for romance, or not, there are plenty of activities lined up for Valentine’s weekend

Valentine’s Day at the Sea Glass Grill – Westport Winery

Feb 13-15

Extended hours for Valentine’s weekend. Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with last seating at 8:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call 360-648-2224 for reservations.

Kong’s Night Out at Driftwood Playhouse

Feb. 13-15

120 E 3rd St. in Aberdeen

Oyhut Bay Grill

Valentine’s specials Feb. 13-15

Live music with Shaun Beebe Saturday, Feb. 14 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Antique Show at the Beach

Feb. 13-15

Ocean Shores Convention Center

“Renewed” Antique Show — Come and browse the selections of antiques, vintage, upcycled and whimsical goods

Valentine’s Day Dinner

Lemon Hill Café & Bookstore

136 1st St. S. Montesano

Saturday, Feb. 14 from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

We invite you to a special, candlelight dinner at Lemon Hill for Valentine’s Day. Tickets are required. Call or come in to reserve your spot at 360-580-6031.

Messy Jessy’s Valentine’s Day Party

Saturday, Feb. 14 at 9 p.m.

212 S. I St., Aberdeen

Bring it back old school and spread some love. Bring your Valentine’s Day cards to Messy Jessy’s and pass them out like we did when we were kids. If you feel like being extra and want to create a cute mailbox, do that too. We will have our own pretty mailbox to drop some love into and we will have cards to pass out, too. Entertainment by DJ Sick Trip, Plus drink specials.

Love Hurts at The Grays Harbor Historical Seaport

Professional wrestling

Saturday Feb. 14 from 6 to 9:30 p.m.

Ben Fagerstedt

Saturday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.

Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar

126 E Pioneer Ave., Montesano

Valentine’s Day with Kitty Mae and A Dinner for the Love Birds

Shujack’s in Elma

Saturday, Feb. 14 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Join Kitty Mae for a fun, feel-good night of honky-tonk favorites and original songs

The Six

Pine Tree Bar & Grill in Westport

Saturday, Feb. 14 at 8 p.m.

Amanda Foust

Mount Olympus Brewing in Aberdeen

Saturday, Feb. 14 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Clinton “Dogger” Mullins Solo Show

Gray Goat Bar and Grill in Oakville

Saturday, Feb. 14 from 9 p.m. to midnight

Valentine’s Prix Fixe at Quinault Beach Resort and Casino

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with an unforgettable prix fixe dining experience on Saturday, Feb. 14. Join us for an elegant evening featuring a thoughtfully curated multi‑course menu designed to delight the senses. Your five-course experience begins with champagne toasts and culminates with decadent desserts. $85 per person. Spaces are limited. Reserve your table now for a Valentine’s celebration to remember.

Ocean Shores Valentine’s Chocolate Crawl

Happily Sharing Ocean Shores presents the 2026 Valentine’s Chocolate Crawl set for Feb. 14-15 in Ocean Shores. Numerous businesses are scheduled to participate. Start your adventure at Buck Electric Ace Hardware, where you’ll grab your official Chocolate Crawl passport. Then hit the town as every participating business will treat you to a chocolate delight and leave a kiss on your map to prove you stopped by. Complete your passport, turn it in, and you’ll be entered to win a Grand Prize Gift Basket overflowing with goodies from local businesses.

Seabrook Beachside Author Series

Saturday, Feb. 14 Seabrook Town Hall

Bestselling author of The Lunar Chronicles, Renegades trilogy, Heartless, and Gilded, Marissa Meyer.

Burning Bear

Feb. 13-15

Chainsaw carvers travel from near and far for Burning Bear — the annual auction, and torching of a massive bear sculpture as part of the chainsaw carving event.

Chainsaw carvers come together each February to create and sell wooden artwork at the eye-catching roadside marketplace in Ocean City along the coast in northwest Grays Harbor County.

Run Forest Run

Saturday, Feb. 14

Come out to lovely Lake Sylvia State Park near Montesano for Run Forest Run. The race offers the runner the choice between the 25K and 50K distances. The race will start and finish in the state park but most of the course will travel on trails through the neighboring working forest owned by the City of Montesano.