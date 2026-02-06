Valentine’s weekend event round-up

Valentine’s Day at the Sea Glass Grill – Westport Winery
Feb 13-15
Extended hours for Valentine’s weekend. Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with last seating at 8:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call 360-648-2224 for reservations.
Kong’s Night Out at Driftwood Playhouse
Feb. 13-15
120 E 3rd St. in Aberdeen
Oyhut Bay Grill
Valentine’s specials Feb. 13-15
Live music with Shaun Beebe Saturday, Feb. 14 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Antique Show at the Beach
Feb. 13-15
Ocean Shores Convention Center
“Renewed” Antique Show — Come and browse the selections of antiques, vintage, upcycled and whimsical goods
Valentine’s Day Dinner
Lemon Hill Café & Bookstore
136 1st St. S. Montesano
Saturday, Feb. 14 from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
We invite you to a special, candlelight dinner at Lemon Hill for Valentine’s Day. Tickets are required. Call or come in to reserve your spot at 360-580-6031.
Messy Jessy’s Valentine’s Day Party
Saturday, Feb. 14 at 9 p.m.
212 S. I St., Aberdeen
Bring it back old school and spread some love. Bring your Valentine’s Day cards to Messy Jessy’s and pass them out like we did when we were kids. If you feel like being extra and want to create a cute mailbox, do that too. We will have our own pretty mailbox to drop some love into and we will have cards to pass out, too. Entertainment by DJ Sick Trip, Plus drink specials.
Love Hurts at The Grays Harbor Historical Seaport
Professional wrestling
Saturday Feb. 14 from 6 to 9:30 p.m.
Ben Fagerstedt
Saturday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.
Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar
126 E Pioneer Ave., Montesano
Valentine’s Day with Kitty Mae and A Dinner for the Love Birds
Shujack’s in Elma
Saturday, Feb. 14 from 7 to 10 p.m.
Join Kitty Mae for a fun, feel-good night of honky-tonk favorites and original songs
The Six
Pine Tree Bar & Grill in Westport
Saturday, Feb. 14 at 8 p.m.
Amanda Foust
Mount Olympus Brewing in Aberdeen
Saturday, Feb. 14 from 4 to 6 p.m.
Clinton “Dogger” Mullins Solo Show
Gray Goat Bar and Grill in Oakville
Saturday, Feb. 14 from 9 p.m. to midnight
Valentine’s Prix Fixe at Quinault Beach Resort and Casino
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with an unforgettable prix fixe dining experience on Saturday, Feb. 14. Join us for an elegant evening featuring a thoughtfully curated multi‑course menu designed to delight the senses. Your five-course experience begins with champagne toasts and culminates with decadent desserts. $85 per person. Spaces are limited. Reserve your table now for a Valentine’s celebration to remember.
Ocean Shores Valentine’s Chocolate Crawl
Happily Sharing Ocean Shores presents the 2026 Valentine’s Chocolate Crawl set for Feb. 14-15 in Ocean Shores. Numerous businesses are scheduled to participate. Start your adventure at Buck Electric Ace Hardware, where you’ll grab your official Chocolate Crawl passport. Then hit the town as every participating business will treat you to a chocolate delight and leave a kiss on your map to prove you stopped by. Complete your passport, turn it in, and you’ll be entered to win a Grand Prize Gift Basket overflowing with goodies from local businesses.
Seabrook Beachside Author Series
Saturday, Feb. 14 Seabrook Town Hall
Bestselling author of The Lunar Chronicles, Renegades trilogy, Heartless, and Gilded, Marissa Meyer.
Burning Bear
Feb. 13-15
Chainsaw carvers travel from near and far for Burning Bear — the annual auction, and torching of a massive bear sculpture as part of the chainsaw carving event.
Chainsaw carvers come together each February to create and sell wooden artwork at the eye-catching roadside marketplace in Ocean City along the coast in northwest Grays Harbor County.
Run Forest Run
Saturday, Feb. 14
Come out to lovely Lake Sylvia State Park near Montesano for Run Forest Run. The race offers the runner the choice between the 25K and 50K distances. The race will start and finish in the state park but most of the course will travel on trails through the neighboring working forest owned by the City of Montesano.