Upcoming live musical performances in Grays Harbor

There are plenty of live musical performances scheduled in Grays Harbor throughout the rest of the holiday season. Some events may require a cover charge or ticket purchase.
Dogger
Saturday, Dec. 20, 7 p.m. Bubba’s Roadhouse
Friday, Dec. 26, 9 p.m., Lucky Eagle Casino
Saturday, Dec. 27, 9 p.m., Lucky Eagle Casino
Wednesday, Dec. 31, 9 p.m. at Gray Goat
Shaun Beebe at Oyhut Bay Grill
Saturday, Dec. 20 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 27 from 6 to 9 p.m.
The TROPICS
Saturday, Dec. 20 at 8 p.m.
Quinault Beach Resort and Casino
Jon Reynolds
Saturday, Dec. 20 at 9 p.m.
ShuJack’s Bar and Grill
Krampus Christmas Bash
Messy Jessy’s
Saturday, Dec. 20 at 9 p.m. (21+)
Featuring Witch Agony, Cosmic Droptines and Bart Horrible
Krampus will be hiding ornaments around town that you can find and bring to the party to get a free krampus shirt.
Ugly Sweater Party
Saturday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m.
Monte’s Place
Featuring Lisette Michelle and Vaughn Johannes
Olson Bros Band
Monday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m.
Historical Seaport in Aberdeen, food and drink will be available, this will be an all ages event. This is a fundraiser for the Seaport.
Randy Hansen (Jimi Hendrix tribute) and Whyskey Creek (Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute)
New Year’s Eve Bash
Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m.
Ocean Shores Convention Center
Jonas Allen
McCleary Museum Event Center
Admission is by donation for this all ages performance at 7 p.m. on Jan. 24
Galway Bay’s ABC3 Americana Music Festival
Jan. 30 – Feb 1
880 Point Brown Avenue NE, Ocean Shores
Appalachian, bluegrass, cowboy, country, cavalry – live performances, storytelling, southern style food, craft brews, bourbon tasting