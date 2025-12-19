Upcoming live musical performances in Grays Harbor

There are plenty of live musical performances scheduled in Grays Harbor throughout the rest of the holiday season. Some events may require a cover charge or ticket purchase.

Dogger

Saturday, Dec. 20, 7 p.m. Bubba’s Roadhouse

Friday, Dec. 26, 9 p.m., Lucky Eagle Casino

Saturday, Dec. 27, 9 p.m., Lucky Eagle Casino

Wednesday, Dec. 31, 9 p.m. at Gray Goat

Shaun Beebe at Oyhut Bay Grill

Saturday, Dec. 20 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 27 from 6 to 9 p.m.

The TROPICS

Saturday, Dec. 20 at 8 p.m.

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino

Jon Reynolds

Saturday, Dec. 20 at 9 p.m.

ShuJack’s Bar and Grill

Krampus Christmas Bash

Messy Jessy’s

Saturday, Dec. 20 at 9 p.m. (21+)

Featuring Witch Agony, Cosmic Droptines and Bart Horrible

Krampus will be hiding ornaments around town that you can find and bring to the party to get a free krampus shirt.

Ugly Sweater Party

Saturday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m.

Monte’s Place

Featuring Lisette Michelle and Vaughn Johannes

Olson Bros Band

Monday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m.

Historical Seaport in Aberdeen, food and drink will be available, this will be an all ages event. This is a fundraiser for the Seaport.

Randy Hansen (Jimi Hendrix tribute) and Whyskey Creek (Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute)

New Year’s Eve Bash

Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m.

Ocean Shores Convention Center

Jonas Allen

McCleary Museum Event Center

Admission is by donation for this all ages performance at 7 p.m. on Jan. 24

Galway Bay’s ABC3 Americana Music Festival

Jan. 30 – Feb 1

880 Point Brown Avenue NE, Ocean Shores

Appalachian, bluegrass, cowboy, country, cavalry – live performances, storytelling, southern style food, craft brews, bourbon tasting