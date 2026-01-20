Two from Cosi injured in head-on crash in Thurston County

A 54-year-old Centralia man, suspected of driving under the influence, crashed head-on into another vehicle on Monday and injured two people, including a 10-year-old girl, according to the Washington State Patrol.

About 4:15 p.m., the Centralia man and his passenger were headed east on U.S. Highway 12 in Rochester near Nicody Lane Southwest. A Grays Harbor County woman was driving west on the same road.

Troopers say the Centralia man crossed the center line and crashed head-on into the 46-year-old Cosmopolis driver. She and her 10-year-old passenger were hurt and taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia. The Centralia man and his 40-year-old female passenger were not hurt.

In addition to being suspected of DUI, he also is suspected of vehicular assault, according to the State Patrol. U.S. Highway 12 was blocked for almost four hours after the crash.