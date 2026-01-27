Second of four events set for Feb. 21–22 at Convention Center

In conjunction with THE Artisan Faire, Culinary Excursions’ Top Tastes of Washington State returns to Ocean Shores Feb. 21–22 in Ocean Shores.

This series of four events, with three scheduled in 2026, offers a competitive opportunity in multiple categories, from bacon to vegetarian, with qualifiers advancing to international level competition. The first of the four-event series took place Nov. 15–16, 2025.

The Washington State Chili Cookoff, sanctioned through the International Chili Society, works in concert with THE Artisan Faire. In 2013, Cynthia Stearns became the producer, qualifying over 20 competitors who advanced to the World Championship Chili Cookoff.

“THE Artisan Faire has grown since inception in 2022, joining Washington State Chili Cookoff annually in 2023. Top Tastes of Washington State combines these events,” Stearns said.

Top Tastes of Washington State emphasizes culinary competitions. Each event features competitions with the potential of qualifying for and advancing to the World Food Championships and/or World Championship Chili Cookoff. In November, winners qualified in the Bacon, Sandwich and Seafood categories.

“We are thrilled to welcome Accent Marketing and the Top Tastes of Washington State into our Preferred Qualifying Event network,” said World Food Championship Founder and CEO Mike McCloud. “Washington has an incredible culinary identity, and this partnership opens the door for local cooks, chefs, and food enthusiasts to shine at the highest level of Food Sport.”

Category sponsors for November highlighted Dupree Seasonings, LLC, Klickitat Canyon Winery and Junebug’s Sauce.

“To begin, Top Tastes of Washington State has been a great adventure thus far. Being that this was my very first opportunity to accompany an event as a category sponsor. As the owner of Dupree Seasonings, I felt so dignified and honored to provide such a pivotal role in partnering with such admirable chefs,” said Loretta Pickett, owner of Dupree Seasonings, LLC.

The February event will include three categories as well — Burger, Noodles and Vegetarian.

Attendees can enjoy select PNW artisans and culinary delights inside the Ocean Shores Convention Center along with outdoor food vendors.

“Top Tastes is a growing event that provides artisans the opportunity to showcase their work along with the culinary competitions,” Japonica Johnson, returning vendor, said.

These events support charities including the Artisan Adopt-A-Resident year-round gift giving program for Ocean Shores Green Lake Assisted Living residents.