Top Tastes of Washington state launches in Ocean Shores

“Top Tastes of Washington State” launches Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 15 and 16 in Ocean Shores. This series of four events (three in 2026) brings an opportunity in multiple categories, from bacon to vegetarian, advancing to world level competition.

Washington State Chili Cookoff, sanctioned through International Chili Society (ISC), has been in concert with THE Artisan Faire. Beginning in 2013, Cynthia Stearns became producer, qualifying over 20 competitors who advanced to the World Championship Chili Cookoff.

Since 1967, ICS has been bringing people together over America’s greatest culinary creation — chili. They sanction nationwide chili cook-offs all year long, which raise money for charities and produce an annual World Champion. In 2020, the World Food Championships officially acquired ICS to further its brand in the food sport world (International Chili Society, chilicookoff.com).

“THE Artisan Faire has grown since inception in 2022, joining Washington State Chili Cookoff annually in 2023, ‘Top Tastes of Washington State” was the next step progressing to combined events,” Stearns said.

“Top Tastes of Washington State” emphasizes food competitions. Categories range from bacon to vegetarian. Each show will have competitions with potential of qualifying, advancing to World Food Championships and/or World Championship Chili Cookoff.

The November event boasts three categories. Bacon is 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 15. Competitors create their dish presented to judges using category sponsor Dupree’s Seasonings Black ‘n’ Sweet.

Seafood category, Saturday, Nov. 15 starts at 2 p.m.. Category sponsor Klickitat Canyon Winery provides their Pinot Gris for competitors to create with Penn Cove mussels.

Junebug’s Sauce, category sponsor for the sandwich competition begins at 10 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 16. Competitors will have four proteins from which to select, highlighting this flavor-filled sauce.

Shoppers will enjoy select Pacific Northwest artisans in Artisan Hall and culinary delights in food hall. “Top Tastes” doubles vendors from THE Artisan Faire. Additionally with outdoor food truck vendors, attendees will find favorites and new additions with inaugural appearances in Grays Harbor.

“THE Artisan Faire is more than just a market; it’s a celebration of our local artisans and a chance for the community to connect with handmade goods and the people who create them,” Chelsea Johnson, returning vendor to Top Tastes said.

These events support charities. Since THE Artisan Faire inception, Artisan Adopt-A-Resident was created. This year-round gift giving program is for Ocean Shores Green Lake Assisted Living residents.

It’s the only assisted living community in Ocean Shores and North Beach on the Washington coast.

“I appreciate something that gives back to the community through Artisan Adopt-a-Resident. Our vendors are a very diverse group of talented artists and creators who share pride in their work. As the group

expands, so does its diversity,” Kris Compano, participant, said.

“Top Tastes of Washington State” is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Nov.15 and 16, at the Ocean Shores Convention Center, 120 W. Chance a La Mer NW, Ocean Shores. Washington State Chili Cookoff heats up Sunday. Free admission and parking.