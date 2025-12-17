Three Harbor high schools investigate threats

Earlier this week, three high schools reported threatening messages written on restroom walls that prompted the involvement of law enforcement officials.

Aberdeen and Montesano high schools implemented enhanced security protocols while the threats were investigated. Hoquiam High School quickly determined that the threat communicated at that school was not credible. All three schools saw on-campus police presence to ensure student and staff safety and conduct investigations into the writings.

Aberdeen High School

A threat at Aberdeen High School this week has been thoroughly investigated by the Aberdeen Police Department and did not yield evidence of a credible threat.

Superintendents Lynn Green and Traci Sandstrom said the investigation was conducted in collaboration with the high school administrative team and included a review of video surveillance and numerous interviews with students – including all students with access to the restroom during the time when the threat was left in one of the boys’ restrooms.

They said it will always be challenging to find the right balance between sharing as much information as possible while maintaining a positive educational environment for students, staff and families.

“We really appreciate our partnership with the Aberdeen Police Department and the shared priority they place on the safety of students and staff,” Superintendent Green said. “The high school administration did a great job with follow-up as well.”

Superintendent Sandstrom said that district and building administrators “will work together to explore how we can provide additional training for students so they understand the magnitude of the disruption when threats are made. We take all threats seriously and we will continue the work to create a safe and secure learning environment.”

“It’s always important in these instances for people to report and share what they might know right away,” Superintendent Green added. “Our priority is the safety of our students and staff, and our decision making will always be through that lens.”

Montesano High School

On Tuesday, at approximately 9 a.m., the Montesano Police Department responded to Montesano Jr./Sr. High School after a threat of school violence was discovered written on an interior wall of the school. The wording, method, and location of the writing were consistent with a similar written threat discovered on Monday at Aberdeen High School.

Following discussions between the Montesano School District and the Montesano Police Department, the decision was made to place the high school into a modified lockdown as a precautionary measure while the situation was assessed and investigated.

Law enforcement officers from the Montesano Police Department and the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office responded immediately, initiated an investigation, and maintained a police presence on campus. At this time, there is no information indicating an immediate or credible threat to students or staff.

The Montesano Police Department and the Montesano School District will continue to work closely together and will provide updates as additional information becomes available. The Montesano Police Department will continue to maintain a police presence at school events for the immediate future.

Hoquiam High School

Hoquiam High School Principal Brock M. Maxfield posted a letter to Facebook, which read, in part:

“Out of an abundance of caution, and in response to situations reported at neighboring high schools (Aberdeen and Montesano), staff had been proactively checking restrooms throughout the building during the school day. At approximately 11:40 a.m. (on Tuesday), two students reported a concern related to threatening writing found in a boys’ restroom. … After assessing the content, context and available information, it was determined that the writing did not represent a credible threat and did not pose an immediate threat to students or staff.”

The letter went on to say that the Hoquiam Police Department was notified and that officers spent the afternoon on campus. No lockdown was initiated and classes were held as usual. The investigation is ongoing.