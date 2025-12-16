The Salvation Army needs red kettle donations

The Salvation Army is asking everyone in Grays Harbor to donate to support neighbors in need this holiday season. People can drop cash or checks into a Red Kettle or donate online at northwest.salvationarmy.org.

Red Kettle donations help The Salvation Army meet the urgent needs of thousands of families who will not have Christmas this year without the community’s support.

In Grays Harbor $ 8,313 has been raised via Red Kettle contributions; however, the fundraising goal is $36,000. These funds provide services to our most vulnerable neighbors.

“We are working hard to provide food, shelter, toys, and clothing to more families across the northwest this year. Amid the growing need, we are seeing fewer people donating at our virtual and physical kettles. We rely on our generous donors to ensure that Christmas joy is given to everyone, no matter their circumstances,” said The Salvation Army Northwest Divisional Commander Lt. Colonel Cindy Foley.

With Christmas one week away, families are counting on the generosity of this community to make the holidays bright. Financial support and kindness during the holidays enable The Salvation Army to serve more than 600,000 people across the Northwest throughout the year.

This year, The Salvation Army Northwest Division, spanning across Washington, Northern Idaho and Western Montana, aspires to raise $3.6 million to help fund vital lifesaving services such as their Hope Market food pantries, emergency shelters, and transitional housing, utility, and rental assistance, addiction recovery, and senior and youth programs.

The Salvation Army has been supporting those in need without discrimination for more than 150 years in the United States. Nearly 30 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through the broadest array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children.

82 cents of every dollar The Salvation Army spends is used to support those services in 5,000 communities nationwide.