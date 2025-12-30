The Port of Grays Harbor’s Top 10 of 2025 (in no particular order)

1. Port of Grays Harbor named 2025 Washington Port of the Year

The Port of Grays Harbor was named the 2025 Washington Port of the Year. Charged with economic development in the RCWs, the 75 public ports in the state do incredible work for their communities and port districts and were honored and grateful for this recognition.

2. Life Flight Network celebrates hangar grand opening at Bowerman

Life Flight Network began life-saving operations out of Bowerman Airport in June 2023, but recently celebrated the grand opening of a new helicopter hangar that represents further investment in the health and safety of our rural coastal communities.

3. Westport Marina 10th in the nation in both volume and value of seafood landed

Recently released 2024 NOAA commercial seafood landings statistics have the Westport Marina as 10th in the entire nation for both volume and value of seafood landed. The Marina Modernization Project, the strategic rehabilitation, reconstruction and reconfiguration of the Marina’s floating dock infrastructure, will ensure the Westport Marina remains a leader in both commercial and recreational fishing for the region.

4. Lynch Creek Farm expands to 240,000 square feet at Satsop

Just in time for the holiday season, Lynch Creek Farm, LLC further expanded their operations at the Satsop Business Park to take up 240,000 square feet of the Olympic View Warehouse.

5. Cargo handled sets new records

The Port’s four deep-water terminals could see a record amount of cargo handled in 2025, with new records for auto imports and woodchips handled already solidified. Soymeal exports will keep them guessing through the end of 2025, but 2025 looks to be another strong year. All the cargo moving across the docks means jobs, including ILWU Local 24.

6. Pacific Northwest Renewable Energy to construct $240 million wood pellet plant

Pacific Northwest Renewable Energy (PNWRE) received favorable news this fall when the Pollution Control Hearings Board upheld PNWRE’s Air Permit. PNWRE plans to construct a $240 million wood pellet manufacturing and export facility at the Port’s Terminal 3 in Hoquiam that will create 55-60 full-time, family wage jobs. PNWRE is targeting Q2 2026 to begin construction.

7. Bowerman Airport Taxilane and GA Apron project complete

Preserving and improving Bowerman Airport’s assets is a priority for the Port and Bowerman users. The Port recently finished a large rehabilitation project on its seven taxilanes and General Aviation apron, which included drainage improvement and new asphalt pavement to make a more reliable surface for its patrons and hangar tenants. 2026 will bring more improvements including the replacement of the airport’s in-ground fuel tanks with new above-ground tanks and apron surface.

8. Westport Marina welcomes Spill Response Vessel

The Westport Marina operations crew continues to enjoy their new Spill Response Vessel that was delivered this spring thanks to a Department of Ecology grant. The flat deck work barge includes enhanced capabilities and reduction in response times.

9. Pilots continue to grow, train and safely move vessels

The Grays Harbor Bar Pilots had a very busy 2025, with a busy ship schedule, trainings and agency engagement. The Grays Harbor Bar Pilots helped build the first-ever simulation of the Grays Harbor Pilotage District and underwent training in a full-mission bridge simulator, supporting safe and efficient operations as the Port expands and traffic increases.

10. Terminal 4 Expansion & Redevelopment Project

Construction continues building the Port’s largest-ever infrastructure project. Work is scheduled to be substantially complete in Q2 2026, with AGP’s first vessel to the new facility expected mid-2026. Once complete, the project will provide 47,700 feet of new rail, redevelop the former casting basin site to serve Port operations, install a new marine fender system along the T4 dock, and provide new stormwater collection and treatment facilities, serving AGP’s new facility and the entire Marine Terminal Complex.

Westport Marina

Lynch Creek Farm

Cargo

$240 million wood pellet plant

Bowerman Airport

Spill Response Vessel

Pilots