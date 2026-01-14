The Daily World’s Book Nook is your go-to literary destination

Book signings and talks, writers and book groups and much more …

Timberland Regional Library (TRL) recently welcomed nationally recognized librarian and social media creator Mychal Threets to the Lacey Timberland Library for a special collaboration with the viral TikTok series Workman Wednesday.

Threets, who has inspired millions online through joyful, affirming videos about libraries, literacy, and mental health, has served as the host of Reading Rainbow since 2025 and is also the author of the upcoming book I’m So Happy You’re Here: A Celebration of Library Joy, set to be released Feb. 3, 2026. His visit brought together two internet favorites: Threets’ “library joy” and “Workman MJ”, the 3-year-old star of Workman Wednesday, a TikTok series that celebrates everyday jobs through the eyes of a curious child.

The collaboration video features MJ exploring the inner workings of the Lacey Timberland Library alongside Threets. Together, they learned about the library’s Automated Material Handling system, learned how returned materials are sorted behind the scenes, and practiced properly shelving books. In a celebratory moment, Threets signed up for his own Timberland Regional Library card before MJ received his very first card as well — which he proudly tucked into the front pocket of his signature workman vest.

MJ’s mom, Jessica Lee, said the experience was surreal for their family.

“I have been following Mychal on social media for about five years now. I’ve always appreciated his positivity and vulnerability online,” Lee said. “When I heard he would be the new host of Reading Rainbow, I felt so proud. He’s the perfect fit for a show that brought joy to me as a child — and now he brings joy to my children.”

Lee explained that Workman Wednesday began as a way to honor jobs that often go unnoticed while feeding MJ’s love of “workmen.” Over time, the videos struck a nostalgic chord with viewers, many of whom compared the series to PBS shows from the 1990s — the same warm, educational spirit Threets brings to his content.

That same inspiration led Lee to write the children’s book Workman MJ Takes a Nap, which is based on a real-life parenting moment and explores blue-collar jobs while gently reminding young readers that everyone, even workmen, need rest sometimes.

“People began tagging Mychal because he also brings that warm, nostalgic feel. I was shocked to find out that Mychal was a fan of Workman Wednesdaytoo. Getting to collaborate with him and our favorite library has been such a special experience.”

During breaks from filming, MJ explored the children’s area, soaking in the space like any other young library visitor. According to Lee, he has been so excited about his new library card that he even sleeps with it.

“Mychal’s genuine warmth and dedication to spreading ‘library joy’ resonates with people of all ages,” said Anna Lisa Rasmussen, TRL Communications & Media Coordinator. “We were thrilled to partner with him and Workman MJ on this fun, educational moment that also celebrates the everyday magic of libraries.”

The Workman Wednesday video is available on Timberland Regional Library’s social media channels and the complete series can be found on TikTok. Mychal Threets can be found on TikTok and Instagram and as the host of Reading Rainbow which can be watched on YouTube. Workman MJ Takes a Nap is on order and will be available to check out soon at the Timberland Regional Library.

BOOKISH EVENTS

100-Year Anniversary of Winnie the Pooh

Lemon Hill Café & Bookstore

136 1st St. S. Montesano

Saturday, Jan. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To celebrate their favorite chubby bear and his creator’s birthday, they will have a pastry case and lunch menu full of treats straight from the 100 Acre Wood.

TRIO at Grays Harbor College’s 3rd Annual Dolly Days

In honor of Dolly Parton’s birthday and her work surrounding children’s literacy, TRIO is hosting a birthday party and book drive!

Dolly Days features 3 days of fun:

Tuesday, Jan. 20 from 1 to 3 p.m. in the tulalW Student Center

TRIO’s Do-Si-Dolly Hoedown – Join us for cupcakes and square-dancing lessons from the Grays Harbor Haylofters.

Wednesday, Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. in Spellman 1512

Dolly Movie Watch Party – Get cozy with friends and popcorn while enjoying a film starring Dolly Parton.

Thursday, Jan. 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the tulalW Student Center

Rock & Rhinestones Karaoke Night – Show off your singing skills and cheer on your classmates.

Along with the Dolly-themed events, TRIO is hosting a book drive with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Donations of new or gently used children’s books can be dropped off at the TRIO Office (Spellman 1512) through Jan. 30. Books will be donated to the Aberdeen Rotary Club’s Little Free Libraries.

UPCOMING AUTHOR EVENTS

Seabrook Beachside Author Series

Chelsea Cole

Saturday, Jan. 17 at 1 p.m.

Seabrook East Main Meeting Room

Featured book(s): A Feast of Thorns and Roses (cookbook)

Chelsea Cole is a chef, recipe developer, and creator of the popular food blog A Duck’s Oven. Known for her inventive, approachable cooking style, Chelsea specializes in sous vide techniques and creative comfort food. Her newest cookbook, A Feast of Thorns and Roses, brings lush, imaginative flavors to life with inspired recipes perfect for gatherings. When she’s not dreaming up new dishes, Chelsea teaches accessible home cooking and shares her passion for food through classes, tutorials, and vibrant online storytelling.

A.L. Hampton Book Signing

Barnes & Noble – Olympia

Saturday, Jan. 17 from noon to 4 p.m.

Calling ALL Romantasy readers. Amy L. Hampton is coming back to Barnes & Noble in Olympia. The fourth book in her Crown of the Seven Realms Series, Dark Skies just dropped and she will be signing copies of the first four books in person.

Casey Clapp: The Trees Around You

Browsers Bookshop – Olympia

Saturday, Jan. 17 at 4 p.m.

Browsers is thrilled to welcome arborist and environmental educator Casey Clapp to enlighten us about trees and share his book The Trees Around You. The book will be available for purchase and signing. Clapp is an arborist and environmental educator with nearly two decades of experience in arboriculture and urban forestry.

Events on Emerson featuring Paul Koberstein

Monday, Jan. 19 at 5:30 p.m.

212 4th Street in Hoquiam

Paul Koberstein will be discussing a new investigative article about the wood pellet industry on the West Coast with a moderated discussion to follow.

Mike Cairns’ “Under The Ash: A Pilot’s Story” Book Tour

Hoquiam Timberland Library

Saturday, Jan. 24 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Montesano Regional Library – Lunch for Your Brain

Tuesday, Jan. 27 from Noon to 1 p.m.

Yelm Timberland Regional Library

Saturday, Jan. 31 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. (registration required)

Westport Timberland Regional Library

Saturday, March 14 from 11 a.m. to noon

Here’s your chance to chat with Mike in person about his new, highly-rated photo journal, “Under The Ash,” as well as view his remarkable slideshow presentation and take questions about his experiences at Mount St. Helens. Mike will also have copies of his book available to purchase and sign.

David Guterson in conversation with Nikki McClure

Timberland Library – Olympia

Monday, Jan. 26 from 6 to 7 p.m.

In collaboration with Olympia Timberland Libary, Browsers Bookshop is thrilled to welcome David Guterson to discuss his latest book Evelyn in Transit. David will be in conversation with Olympia’s own Nikki McClure. They will have copies of the book available for purchase and signing. Written in a spare, precise style of extraordinary beauty, full of surprising humor and luminosity, Evelyn in Transit delivers much-needed insight and compassion about humanity’s strivings for transcendence, and what it might mean to “live the right way.”

WRITERS GROUPS

(Nearly) Silent Writing Club Sunday Edition

Browsers Bookshop – Olympia

Sunday, Jan. 18 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Join us on the third Sunday of the month for Browsers (Nearly) Silent Writing Club. Writing can be lonely business. We say hello, have a brief conversation, and then write together in silence for an hour. Any type of writing, from journaling to an epic novel, is welcome. At the end, we do a quick check in. There is no critique or feedback on your work. Just time and space to write together. Meetings take place upstairs at Browsers—bring your notebook/pens/computer. (Please note: we are brimming with community but lacking in electrical outlets.) Feel free to bring a snack and/or beverage for yourself. There is no cost to attend, but you’re always welcome to make a purchase from the bookstore.

BOOK GROUPS AND CLUBS

Browsers Bookshop – Olympia

January Browsers Book Club

Thursday, Jan. 15 at 6 p.m.

Join us for a meeting of the Browsers Book Club upstairs on Thursday, January 15, at 6 p.m. Please purchase the book at Browsers to reserve your spot. This month, we will read Rental House by Weike Wang. From the award-winning author of Chemistry, a sharp-witted, insightful novel about a marriage as seen through the lens of two family vacations. With her “wry, wise, and simply spectacular” style (People) and “hilarious deadpan that recalls Gish Jen and Nora Ephron” (O, The Oprah Magazine), Weike Wang offers a portrait of family that is equally witty, incisive, and tender.

Ocean Shores Public Library

Bring Your Own Book (BYOB)

Wednesday, Jan. 21 from 5 to 6 p.m.

Share what great books you have been reading with other book lovers. Get ideas for your TBR pile.

Reading Rangers

Saturday, Jan. 24 from 1 to 2 p.m.

Young readers, ages 5-12, are invited to join us for a Wings of Fire-themed program with FUN games, dragon crafts, book trivia and more!

Harbor Books – Hoquiam

All-Genre Book Club

Sunday, Jan. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The All-Genre Book club meets the last Sunday of the month to discuss the book selected by group members the previous month. January’s read is Never Let Me Go by Kazuo Isiguro. This book is available for purchase in store (no purchase necessary to participate.)

Orca Books Cooperative – Olympia

Queer Open Book Club

Sunday, Jan. 25 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Join us for an open discussion of what we’re reading. Each person will share their last month’s reads, with time for Q&A and maybe some games. Come with a hot take and leave with additions to your TBR list. All queers and their allies welcome. Masks encouraged.

Timberland Regional Library

Aberdeen

Rainy Day Reading Reviews

Friday, Jan. 16 from 10:30 a.m.to noon

Patricia Warren reviews On Call by Dr. Anthony Fauci

Friday, Jan. 23 from 10:30 a.m. to noon

Veronica Atkinson reviews A Different Kind of Power by Jacinda Ardern

Come hear about the books that have captivated your friends and neighbors as they share them with you.

PageTurners Book Discussion

Saturday, Jan. 17 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month we will be discussing The Professor and the Madman by Simon Winchester.

Hoquiam

PageTurners Book Discussion

Tuesday, Feb. 10 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month we will be discussing “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver.

McCleary

McCleary Book Club: Off Site Event at McCleary Museum and Event Center

Feb. 10 from 11 a.m. to Noon

This library-sponsored event is occurring off-site at 426 S 3rd St, McCleary. Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. Copies of each month’s selection are available at the McCleary Library service desk.

Books on 8th: Off Site Event at Hoquiam Brewing Company

Wednesday, Jan. 21 from 6 to 7 p.m.

This library-sponsored event is occurring off-site at Hoquiam Brewing Company 526 8th St. If you’re an adult who is 21+ and likes to read Young Adult books, then this book club is for you. This month we will be discussing The Last Bookstore on Earth by Lily Braun-Arnold. New members are always welcome. Email Sarah at slivingston@trl.org if you would like more information.

STORY TIME

Ocean Shores Public Library Story Time

Saturdays from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Timberland Regional Library Family Storytime

Aberdeen and Montesano

Thursdays from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Elma

Fridays 10 – 11 a.m.

Westport

Wednesdays 10: 30 to 11:30 a.m.

McCleary

Wednesdays 11 a.m. to Noon

Hoquiam

Fridays 10 – 11 a.m.

Stories and early learning activities that include music, movement, art, and early STEM play for children birth to 8 years old. This is an early learning program.

Raymond Timberland Regional Library

Book Babies

Wednesdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Books, bounces, music and play time for babies and their participating caregivers. This is an early learning program.

Barnes & Noble – Olympia

Barnes & Noble in Olympia hosts Storytime every Saturday at 11 a.m. featuring a different picture book each week.

Browsers Bookshop – Olympia

Bookseller Skye hosts Story Time on the first Saturday of each month from 11 to 11:30 a.m. upstairs at Browsers.

