The 7th Street Theatre celebrates restoration

The 7th Street Theatre in Hoquiam celebrated its restoration project with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. on Tuesday.

This stunning façade restoration project of the iconic Hoquiam landmark included pressure washing, fresh paint, upgraded tile and awnings and the careful restoration of its original wrought iron railings — bringing both new life and timeless charm back to the theater’s historic front.

“A huge congratulations to the 7th Street Theatre team and everyone who made this restoration possible,” stated the Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. group in a social media post. “We are so proud to celebrate this important piece of Grays Harbor history. … This beautiful Hoquiam landmark has been given new life, and it was incredible to see our community come together to honor its history and future. From the fresh paint to the restored railings, every detail shines.”