Take Your Honey to Hoquiam for Valentine’s weekend

“Take Your Honey to Hoquiam” has been happening on Valentine’s weekend for the last 20 years (with the exception of 2021, due to the pandemic).

The 7th Street Theatre was in its second season of showing films when Betsy Seidel had an idea to help the theater and Hoquiam’s restaurants get more patrons.

Mickey Thurman then suggested any Hoquiam restaurants that sponsor the Valentine’s movie for $70 will receive 50 movie tickets to give out to their customers for free. When people buy a meal at any of the participating restaurants listed below during the week of Feb. 8-15, they will get free movie tickets that normally cost $6 each.

This year the 1942 all-time classic Casablanca starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman will be shown on Friday, Feb. 13 and Saturday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. each night at the 7th Street Theatre. There will also be a matinee at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 15. Not only will patrons enjoy watching this famous film on the big screen, Hoquiam’s atmospheric historic 1928 theater also features its famous popcorn with real butter in three different sizes.

During Feb. 8-15, be sure to “Take Your Honey to Hoquiam” by eating at one of these 13 Hoquiam restaurants to claim your free movie tickets.

8th Street Ale House

Al’s Humdinger

Buddy Moos Ice Cream

Casa Mia

GH Farmers’ Market Deidra’s Deli

Grizzly Den

Ray’s Place

Red Cedar at Vasa Hall

Rose’s Mexican Restaurant

Speed Bowl

The Jitter House

Two Broke Chics

Welcome Inn Bar & Grill