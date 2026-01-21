SUV tumbles down embankment in U.S. 101 crash

Traffic was backed up on U.S. Highway 101 for close to an hour on Tuesday, Jan. 20, after a two-car collision blocked the roadway at Dixon Road.

One person walked away with minor injuries, and another was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The collision happened at about 3:53 p.m. Responders from the Raymond Fire Department and Pacific County Fire District 3 along with units from the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, Raymond Police Department and Washington State Patrol responded to the scene.

The first units on scene found a red pickup truck blocking and facing south in the southbound lane and a red SUV down an embankment nearly into Smith Creek. The driver of the pickup truck was able to self-extricate and the SUV driver was pulled out by emergency responders.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the vehicles were both heading northbound when the pickup truck slowed down and attempted to turn left onto Dixon Road. The SUV, driven by Julie McPhee, 43, of Raymond, attempted to pass the truck in the southbound lane, and struck it on the front end of the driver’s side, according to WSP.

McPhee’s vehicle went over a guardrail, rolled down an embankment, and came to a rest along Smith Creek.

According to WSP Sgt. Bradford Moon, investigators were unable to determine if McPhee was under the influence and did not find any evidence of impairment. Moon added that the investigation is ongoing and no decision has been made on potential traffic infractions regarding the collision.