Support youth in Grays Harbor through ‘Hire Me First’

Greater Grays Harbor, Inc., alongside Grays Harbor high schools and Grays Harbor College, have introduced a program called “Hire Me First.”

Students who are awarded “Hire Me First” cards are potential employees whom organizers believe are work ready. They will present their cards to employers for consideration in the interviewing and hiring process.

Their instructors have verified the following academic and workplace standards, which employers have said are of great importance to them:

Dependability

Satisfactory academic performance

Effective communication skills

Teamwork and leadership

GGHI invites you to partner with them as a “Hire Me First” business. All they ask is that you agree to give students with “Hire Me First” cards an interview when you have an open position for which the student qualifies. The rest is up to the student.

This is a great opportunity for business leaders to make more informed hiring decisions for their employees.

Contact Information:

Loretta Thomas, GGHI Director of Business Development

360-532-7888

lthomas@graysharbor.org