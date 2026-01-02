Support good causes when disposing of Christmas trees

Now that it’s January, the Christmas décor is coming down. For those living in East Grays Harbor County and who purchased a natural Christmas tree, there’s options to give back while disposing of your tree.

Elma

On Saturday, Jan. 3, Cub Scout Pack 4014 is hosting Christmas tree recycling at the Elma Chamber of Commerce, 222 East Main St. Natural trees only, no flocking, tinsel, or ornaments. Donations are welcome, which will support the Pack 4014 adventures. Drop off the trees between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Grays Harbor Conservation District is accepting donations of natural Christmas trees that will be used in local stream restoration projects. The trees can be dropped off on Jan. 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Grays Harbor Conservation District Office at 150 Technology Lane. Please remove all flocking, lights, and ornaments. Staff will also be on hand to answer questions.

Montesano

On Saturday, Jan. 3 and Saturday, Jan. 10, the Cub Scout Pack 4058 is hosting a Christmas Tree Recycling Fundraiser. For a donation of $10-$20, the pack will dispose of your tree. Trees can dropped off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the south end of Montesano Farm & Home, 412 S Main St.