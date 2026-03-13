City council meetings round-up

Aberdeen

2nd, 4th and 5th Wednesday of every month

6:30 p.m at City Hall

https://www.aberdeenwa.gov/275/City-Council

After a public hearing, voted 7-3 to increase the EMS rate from $34.11 to $67.54 effective April 1. Deb Wilson, Jerry Rajcich, Scott Prato, Kevin Moynihan, Carrie Hubbard, Joshua Francy and Sydney Swor voted “yes,” Melvin Taylor, Michele Nipper and John Shaw voted “no,” while David Gakin and Deb Hodgkin were absent.

After a public hearing, voted to adopt the 2026 Stormwater Management Program Plan.

Voted to adopt updated Right of Way procedures.

Appointed Valerie Scanlan to the Grays Harbor Historical Seaport Board.

Cosmopolis

Third Wednesday during the months of January through September and on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays in October–December. The city council meetings are held at 7 p.m. in City Hall.

Voted to move Clerk/Treasurer Jamie Vinyard to Step D on the city of Cosmopolis adopted wage scale at 32 hours per week.

Approved surplus of a fire engine and a Ford F150 short bed single cab pickup.

Appointed Councilor Steve Davis to the Public Safety Committee.

Elma

https://www.cityofelma.com/meetings

First, third, and fourth Monday of each month in person and virtual

6 p.m. at City Hall

March 2 meeting

Council confirmed Police Chief Tracy Gay and Mayor Josh Collette administered the oath of office.

Approved 2026-2027 professional services contract agreement with Rock Project Management for Safe Streets grant agreement

Approved Elma Theater Demo Final Acceptance and Change Order 2 for contaminated soil removal for $38,663 plus tax.

Approved Res. #744, which repeals Res. #570 Cemetery Installment Payments

Approved Res. #745 Public Defense Standards

There was an Elma Wrestling Team presentation.

Hoquiam

https://www.cityofhoquiam.com/page/hoquiam-city-council

2nd and 4th Monday of each month

7 p.m. at City Hall

Approved the purchase of variable frequency drives, controls and PLC equipment to be installed at the K Street Pump Station from Coast Controls and Automation Inc. for $66,483.

Approved a resolution adopting a revised position description for the position of “Police Chief.”

Approved the retirement of Police Services Dog (K-9) Niko and subsequent transfer to his handler Sgt. Jerad Spaur.

McCleary

https://www.cityofmccleary.com/meetings

Second and fourth Wednesday of each month in person and virtual

McCleary Community Center at 6:30 p.m.

March 11 meeting

Approved motion to post the request for proposal for janitorial services for city of McCleary facilities

Approved Res. 790 suspension of annual water and sewer rates for 2026

Montesano

https://www.cityofmontesano.com/government/city_council.php

Second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Montesano

City Hall at 7 p.m.

March 10 city council meeting was canceled due to lack of items on the agenda.

Oakville

https://www.oakvillecityhall.com/

Second and fourth Monday of each month in person and virtual

Oakville City Hall at 6:30 p.m.

March 9 meeting

Approved adding Mayor Pro Tem Allen Werth as signor to checking and LGIP accounts and Deputy Clerk Helene Ennor to LGIP account

Council discussed the TIB 2024 Otta Seal Project and TIB School Street Project final acceptance notice of compilation, Ord. 646 MOX Networks Franchise Agreement and Ord. 647 Pass-Through Agreement but took no action.

The citizen report form will debut next week on the city’s website. Residents will be able to submit items of concern and it will be routed to the appropriate department.

Ocean Shores

https://www.osgov.com/government/city_council.php

Ocean Shores Convention Center

Second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m.

Announced two vacancies on the Parks Board, two vacancies on the Planning Commission, and one vacancy on the Fresh Waterways Advisory Board.

Appointed Susan DeLaire to the Fresh Waterways Advisory Board, and Robert Doering and Peter Nonan to the Planning Commission.

Library Director Keitha Owen and Board of Trustees President Jeff Brittain presented the Library Board of Trustees update.

City Administrator Scott Andersen presented an update on Damon Point, the city’s removal of concrete barriers and reiterated that Damon Point remains closed.

Fire Chief Brian Ritter gave a presentation about the Washington Surveying and Rating Bureau report.

Rescheduled next city council meeting for March 31.

Approved an ordinance authorizing the mayor to execute a Quit Claim Deed to accept a real property donation of a parcel located at 1069 Fairwood Drive.

Passed a resolution confirming to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Aviation Division that the City of Ocean Shores commits to providing matching funds for the WSDOT Aviation Aid Grant for design related to the Automated Weather Observing System project at Ocean Shores Municipal Airport.

Authorizing the execution of a professional services agreement contract with Century West Engineering Corporation for the siting and predesign of an Automated Weather Observing System (AWOS).

Approved a resolution declaring certain miscellaneous equipment as unserviceable, inadequate, obsolete, worn out or unfit and no longer necessary; and authorizing disposal of the surplus equipment and materials.

Westport

https://www.ci.westport.wa.us/government/city_council/index.php

2nd and last Monday of each month (7 p.m.) and the 3rd Thursday of each month (1 p.m.)

City Council Chambers

Accepted Public Works Board funding for the Well 8 & 9 Development Project in the total amount of $1 million, consisting of $500,000 grant funding and $500,000 loan funding.

Approved a special event application for Family Friendly Fourth of July on the Maritime Museum grounds and McCausland Hall.

Approved a police department request to purchase replacement GeTac in-car PC units for in-car camera/mobile data terminals from Brite for $12,685.

Approved the purchase of five pre-owned patrol vehicles from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, including two 2023 Dodge Durangos and three 2022 Dodge Durangos for $156,000.