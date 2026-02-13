Summit Pacific’s Martin named critical access hospital CEO to know

Josh Martin, chief executive officer of Summit Pacific Medical Center in Elma, has been recognized by Becker’s Hospital Review as one of the nation’s “Critical Access Hospital Presidents and CEOs to Know” for 2025.

The annual list honors 103 leaders who are advancing access to high-quality healthcare in rural and underserved communities.

Becker’s Hospital Review recognizes presidents and chief executive officers of critical access hospitals who are driving growth, strengthening partnerships, and improving health outcomes while ensuring patients can receive care close to home. Honorees are selected for their innovative leadership, strategic vision, and commitment to sustaining rural healthcare.

Martin has served as CEO of Summit Pacific Medical Center for nine years, leading the organization through significant growth with a focus on upstream wellness, population health, and innovative rural care models. Under his leadership, Summit Pacific secured U.S. Department of Agriculture financing for Washington’s first hospital-based wellness center and achieved a Standard & Poor’s bond rating, which enabled a $63 million expansion funded entirely through strategic financing without burdening local taxpayers.

He also negotiated a value-based Medicaid contract supporting the “Food is Medicine” program, transportation, and wraparound services, while expanding specialty access in cardiology, gastroenterology, and behavioral health. Additional accomplishments include implementing the Epic electronic health record system, achieving DNV accreditation and ISO 9001 certification, and maintaining financial stability through the Covid-19 pandemic and reimbursement changes. (Det Norske Veritas (DNV) is an alternative to Joint Commission accreditation and is a Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services-approved hospital accreditation program.)

“Josh’s leadership has transformed access to care in our community,” said Jennifer Burkhardt, Summit Pacific’s chief talent and legal officer. “His ability to grow services, strengthen financial sustainability, and keep care local — without placing additional burden on taxpayers—speaks to his deep commitment to rural health.”