Summit Pacific chair leads effort to strengthen rural hospitals

Summit Pacific Medical Center in Elma announced that Board Chair Andrew “Drew” Hooper is serving as Board Program Leader and facilitating this year’s National Rural Health Association (NRHA) Rural Board of Trustees Certification Program, a premier national education initiative focused exclusively on the governance needs of rural hospitals.

The NRHA Rural Board of Trustees Certification Program is designed to equip rural hospital board members with the knowledge, tools, and peer network necessary to lead effectively. The 2025-2026 cohort includes 16 trustees from rural healthcare systems across the United States. Participants meet virtually every other week to explore critical governance topics uniquely tailored to rural healthcare challenges.

“This program is about rethinking what healthcare leadership looks like in rural America,” said Hooper. “To truly transform healthcare and improve population health, we must shift our focus from ‘sick care’ to ‘health care.’ National board leadership must rethink the system, prioritizing strategies that make our populations healthier rather than just treating illness.”

Hooper, a key architect of the program, helped shape the curriculum as a member of the advisory committee that identified the 15 essential topics for rural board leadership. Those topics were later developed into classes by subject matter experts. Hooper also personally created and teaches three core classes in the program: Community Health, Advocacy, and Board and CEO Relationships.

“This program was created to meet the educational needs of volunteer governance boards from a rural point of view,” said Brock Slabach, COO of the National Rural Health Association. “An informed board is an effective board, and Drew is bringing his experience and leadership to ensure this cohort is empowered to lead their hospitals forward.”

The program is specifically designed for hospital governance boards, not operational teams, and provides a collaborative, online learning environment where trustees can engage with instructors and each other to broaden their understanding of governance practices from across the country.

Bill Auxier, Ph.D., Program Director of NRHA’s Rural Hospital Certification Programs, emphasized the value of Hooper’s leadership:

“Leadership is the biggest predictor of a rural hospital’s success, and effective board leadership is paramount. That is why the NRHA Rural Hospital Board Certification Program was created. It was an honor to have Drew serve on the Advisory Board during program development. It is now an even greater honor to have him lead the current cohort. His participation elevates the entire program and its service to rural hospitals nationwide.”