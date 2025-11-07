Storm downs trees, knocks out power and leaves a sea lion parked on a road

The storm that blew through Grays Harbor the past few days included strong winds, torrential rain, lightning, uprooted trees, coastal flooding exasperated by king tides, tornado warnings, rocks being swept over roadways along the coast, power outages and even a sea lion seen parked on the Blue Slough Road just a few miles southeast of Cosmopolis and not far from the Chehalis River.

But thankfully, the storm has passed and forecasters are calling for a dry weekend. A ridge of high pressure is setting up shop, and the sun is even going to make an appearance. There will be some upper level clouds on Saturday and Sunday, but should still allow for the sun to break through. Many locations west of the Cascades may even climb above 60 degrees on Sunday due to light offshore winds.

Yard clean up? Winterizing your vegetable garden and pulling out the old veggies? Want to build a shed? This is your weekend.

Westport Historical Society Rocks were thrown up out of the surf on state Route 105 between Tokeland and Grayland on Thursday.