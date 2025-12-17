Storm batters Grays Harbor region

You’ve heard of the calm before the storm, well, Wednesday morning was the calm after the storm.

The wind and rain had died down for the most part as residents dealt with the aftermath. Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, high winds and heavy rain laid siege to the Grays Harbor region causing downed trees, property damage, power outages, motor vehicle accidents, school closings or delays, and flooding.

Grays Harbor Scanner reported that a​ fatal single-vehicle collision occurred Tuesday evening after 74-year-old Lance Fry of Montesano suffered a medical emergency while driving his 1995 Jeep Cheroke on state Route 12 near Montesano. According to the Washington State Patrol, Fry experienced a medical episode, causing his vehicle to leave the roadway and strike an exit sign. The vehicle came to rest in the gore point between SR 12 and the off-ramp to Devonshire Road. Fry was the sole occupant of the vehicle. He was transported to Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The first reported loss of power in Tokeland touched off a rash of outages affecting thousands of Grays Harbor PUD customers.

“The winds really picked up at midnight, and over the next three hours, the PUD had roughly 23,000 customers out of power, from the beaches to the Thurston County line,” said Ian Cope, Grays Harbor PUD communications and government relations director. “Crews have been at it since the first calls came in, and they are working to restore power as quickly and safely as they can.”

As of press time Wednesday, Grays Harbor PUD reported that “power is still out from North Shore Road, north to Kalaloch. 572 customers are back in lights on the East Hoquiam Road. Work continues in West Elma, the Mox Chehalis Road, Wishkah Road, North Beach, North River, and Cedarville between Oakville and Porter. Crews are also aware of many smaller, scattered outages throughout the county and working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.”

Commuters driving west through Aberdeen Wednesday morning found the 200 block of E Wishkah closed as the stone facade of the Grays Apartment building had come crashing down. Crews were still clearing debris as of 9 a.m.

In Oakville, “compared to the rest of the county, we did okay,” said Fire Chief Carlton Rhoades.

Oakville saw a few downed trees and experienced a power outage.

In Ocean Shores, power went out just before midnight Tuesday night and was restored to most by 5 a.m. Wednesday. The Ocean Shores Fire Department reported a busy night via Facebook.

“… Ocean Shores Fire responded to 13 calls. Many times multiple calls were happening at once, four doubles, two triples and two quadruples. We would like to thank our partners in Fire District 7 and Hoquiam Fire Department for their assistance. State Route 109 into Aberdeen from Ocean Shores is currently clear. In the city of Ocean Shores we had no reported injuries or major damage. We would also like to thank Grays Harbor PUD for their tremendous work in getting power restored.”

Grays Harbor Scanner also reported that two vehicles hit a downed tree on state Route 109 between Ocean Shores and Hoquiam shortly before midnight Tuesday night. By Wednesday morning, it appeared any downed trees along state Route 109 had met the business end of a chainsaw and had been moved to the shoulder. Washington State Department of Transportation vehicles sit at the ready along the roadside.

More rain and gusting winds are expected through the weekend.