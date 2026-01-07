Still time to recycle your Christmas tree for a good cause

Is this the weekend you’ve pledged to take down the Christmas tree and ready the house for 2026? If you have a natural tree, there’s still options available for recycling your tree this weekend.

Elma

On Saturday, Jan. 10, Cub Scout Pack 4014 is hosting Christmas tree recycling at the Elma Chamber of Commerce, 222 East Main St. Natural trees only, no flocking, tinsel, or ornaments. Donations are welcome, which will support the Pack 4014 adventures. Drop off the trees between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Grays Harbor Conservation District is accepting donations of natural Christmas trees that will be used in local stream restoration projects. The trees can be dropped off on Jan. 10 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Grays Harbor Conservation District Office at 150 Technology Lane. Please remove all flocking, lights, and ornaments. Staff will also be on hand to answer questions.

Montesano

On Saturday, Jan. 10, the Cub Scout Pack 4058 is hosting a Christmas tree recycling fundraiser. For a donation of $10-$20, the pack will dispose of your tree. Trees can dropped off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the south end of Montesano Farm & Home, 412 S Main St.