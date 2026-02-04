Still need to return your ballot? Consider using a ballot drop box

With less than a week until Election Day, Feb. 10, the Office of the Secretary of State recommends that voters who haven’t returned their ballots consider using a ballot drop box to do so.

Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by Feb. 10 to be counted.

The U.S. Postal Service recommends mailing your ballot at least a week before Election Day to ensure it is postmarked on time. Under recent USPS postmark rule changes, ballots may not be guaranteed a postmark on the day of collection. If you need to return a ballot by mail close to Election Day, you can bring it into your local post office and ask a USPS employee to hand-stamp the postmark on it.

Voters are encouraged to use a ballot drop box if possible when returning their ballot within a week of Election Day. Ballot drop boxes are open until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters looking for more election information can follow the new official Elections Instagram account @WAStateElections. In addition to regular election reminders, the elections Instagram will feature more in-depth information focused on election processes and voter resources.

In Grays Harbor County, ballot drop boxes are located at the following locations:

Grays Harbor County Auditor Voting Center 100 W Broadway, Montesano

Hoquiam YMCA Drop Box 2500 Simpson Ave., Hoquiam

McCleary Area Drop Box 123 3rd St., McCleary

Montesano Drop Box Drop Box 100 W Broadway, Montesano

Ocean Shores Police Department Station Drop Box 577 Point Brown Ave. NW, Ocean Shores

Westport City Administration Drop Box 801 N Montesano St., Westport