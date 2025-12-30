Start your reading year off on the right foot

Set reading goals, make plans to visit a library or shop a local bookstore or attend an author event

‘tis award season for books, although many of these prizes were awarded throughout the calendar year. Many people use such lists to help decide what to read next or what to add to that towering TBR pile. Here is a list of 2025 literary award winners.

2025 Pulitzer Prize winners:

Fiction: James by Percival Everett

Biography: Every Living Thing: The Great and Deadly Race to Know All Life by Jason Roberts

Memoir or Autobiography: Feeding Ghosts: A Graphic Memoir by Tessa Hulls

History: Combee: Harriet Tubman, the Combahee River Raid, and Black Freedom During the Civil War by Edda L. Fields-Black, and Native Nations: A Millennium in North America by Kathleen DuVal

General Nonfiction: To the Success of Our Hopeless Cause: The Many Lives of the Soviet Dissident Movement by Benjamin Nathans

Poetry: New and Selected Poems by Marie Howe

2025 Booker Prize Winner:

Flesh by David Szalay

2025 International Booker Prize Winner:

Heart Lamp by Banu Mushtaq

2025 Nobel Prize in Literature:

Hungarian author László Krasznahorkai, “for his compelling and visionary oeuvre that, in the midst of apocalyptic terror, reaffirms the power of art.” Krasznahorkai is the author of Sátántangó, The Melancholy of Resistance, and many other works.

2025 National Book Award Winners:

Fiction: The True True Story of Raja the Gullible (and His Mother) by Rabih Alameddine

Nonfiction: One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akkad

Poetry: The Intentions of Thunder: New and Selected Poems by Patricia Smith

Translated Literature: We Are Green and Trembling by Gabriela Cabezón Cámara, translated from the Spanish by Robin Myers

Young People’s Literature: The Teacher of Nomad Land: A World War II Story by Daniel Nayeri

2025 Women’s Prize Winners:

Fiction: The Safekeep by Yael van der Wouden

Nonfiction: The Story of a Heart by Dr. Rachel Clarke

2025 Kirkus Award Winners:

Fiction: The Slip by Lucas Schaefer

Nonfiction: King of Kings: The Iranian Revolution: A Story of Hubris, Delusion and Catastrophic Miscalculation by Scott Anderson

2025 PEN/Faulkner Award Winner:

Small Rain by Garth Greenwell

2025 Carol Shields Prize for Fiction:

Code Noir by Canisia Lubrin

2025 Hugo Awards

Best Novel: The Tainted Cup by Robert Jackson Bennett

Best Novella: The Tusks of Extinction by Ray Nayler

Best Novelette: The Four Sisters Overlooking the Sea by Naomi Kritzer

Best Short Story: Stitched to Skin Like Family Is by Nghi Vo

Best Series: Between Earth and Sky by Rebecca Roanhorse

Best Graphic Story or Comic: Star Trek: Lower Decks: Warp Your Own Way written by Ryan North, art by Chris Fenoglio

Best Related Work: Speculative Whiteness: Science Fiction and the Alt-Right by Jordan S. Carroll

Best Poem: A War of Words by Marie Brennan

2024 Bram Stoker Awards (announced June 14):

Superior Achievement in:

Novel: The Haunting of Velkwood by Gwendolyn Kiste

First Novel: The Eyes Are the Best Part by Monika Kim

Middle Grade Novel (TIE): There’s Something Sinister in Center Field by Robert P. Ottone; The Creepening of Dogwood House by Eden Royce

Young Adult Novel: Clown in a Cornfield 3: The Church of Frendo by Adam Cesare

Long Fiction: Coup de Grâce by Sofia Ajram

Short Fiction: Versus Versus by Laird Barron

Fiction Collection: Love is a Crematorium and Other Tales by Mercedes M. Yardley

Anthology: Discontinue If Death Ensues: Tales from the Tipping Point by Carol Gyzander & Anna Taborska

Long Non-Fiction: Horror for Weenies: Everything You Need to Know About the Films You’re Too Scared to Watch by Emily C. Hughes

Short Non-Fiction: Blacks in Film and Cultivated Bias by Lisa Wood

Poetry: Mexicans on the Moon: Speculative Poetry from a Possible Future by Pedro Iniguez

Graphic Novel: H. P. Lovecraft’s The Call of Cthulhu by Gou Tanabe

Screenplay: The Substance by Coralie Fargeat

2024 Shirley Jackson Awards (announced July 19)

Novel: Curdle Creek by Yvonne Battle-Felton

Novella: Hollow Tongue by Eden Royce

Novellette: The Thirteen Ways We Turned Darryl Datson into a Monster by Kurt Fawver

Short Fiction: Three Faces of a Beheading by Arkady Martine (Uncanny Magazine Issue Fifty-Eight)

Single-Author Collection: Midwestern Gothic by Scott Thomas (Inkshares)

Edited Anthology: Why Didn’t You Just Leave, edited by Julia Rios and Nadia Bulkin (Cursed Morsels Press)

2024 Philip K. Dick Awards

Winner: Time’s Agent by Brenda Peynado

Special Citation: Alien Clay by Adrian Tchaikovsky

UPCOMING AUTHOR EVENTS

Seabrook Beachside Author Series

Chelsea Cole

Saturday, Jan. 17 at 1 p.m.

Seabrook East Main Meeting Room

Featured book(s): A Feast of Thorns and Roses (cookbook)

Chelsea Cole is a chef, recipe developer, and creator of the popular food blog A Duck’s Oven. Her newest cookbook, A Feast of Thorns and Roses, brings lush, imaginative flavors to life with inspired recipes perfect for gatherings.

Mike Cairns’ “Under The Ash: A Pilot’s Story” Book Tour

Montesano Regional Library – Lunch for Your Brain

Tuesday, Jan. 27 from Noon to 1 p.m.

Yelm Timberland Regional Library

Saturday, Jan. 31 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. (registration required)

Westport Timberland Regional Library

Saturday, March 14 from 11 a.m. to Noon

Here’s your chance to chat with Mike in person about his new, highly-rated photo journal, “Under The Ash,” as well as view his remarkable slideshow presentation and take questions about his experiences at Mount St. Helens. Mike will also have copies of his book available to purchase and sign. This one-of-a-kind book showcases some of the best of his never before seen images, the rescue of survivors, facts about the eruption, what the conditions were like for a helicopter pilot, and more.

Barnes & Noble – Olympia

A.L. Hampton Book Signing

Saturday, Jan. 17 from Noon to 4 p.m.

Calling ALL Romantasy readers. Amy L. Hampton is coming back to Barnes & Noble in Olympia. The fourth book in her Crown of the Seven Realms Series, Dark Skies just dropped and she will be signing copies of the first four books in person.

Browsers Bookshop – Olympia

Casey Clapp: The Trees Around You

Saturday, Jan. 17 from 4 to 5 p.m.

Browsers is thrilled to welcome arborist and environmental educator Casey Clapp to enlighten us about trees and share his book The Trees Around You. The book will be available for purchase and signing. A visually rich and entertaining field guide to identifying common trees in the Pacific Northwest’s urban and suburban areas.

WRITERS GROUPS

Hoquiam Writers Group

Harbor Books

Thursday, Jan. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m.

This group is open to all writers who want to attend: writers, poets, journalists, wordsmiths, and storytellers. The group meets monthly on the first Thursday 6-8 p.m. NOTE: We will meet on the 2nd Thursday this month due to the New Year’s holiday.

(Nearly) Silent Writing Club 1st Edition

Browsers Bookshop – Olympia

Thursday, Jan. 15 (date change) from 4 to 5: 30 p.m.

Writing can be lonely business. Join us for Browsers (Nearly) Silent Writing Club to write together from 4 to 5:30 p.m. This month we will meet one week later due to the holiday. Any type of writing, from journaling to an epic novel, is welcome. There is no cost to attend.

BOOK GROUPS AND CLUBS

Harbor Books – Hoquiam

Flights of Fantasy Book Club

Monday, Jan. 12 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Flights of Fantasy is a monthly book club for lovers of Fantasy and Magical Realism. We meet the second Monday of each month from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Harbor Books. January’s read will be Howl’s Moving Castle by Diana Wynne Jones.

Timberland Regional Library

Aberdeen

Rainy Day Reading Reviews

Friday, Jan. 9 from 10:30 a.m.to noon

Jennifer Sturm reviews Ghosts of the British Museum

Come hear about the books that have captivated your friends and neighbors as they share them with you.

PageTurners Book Discussion

Saturday, Jan. 17 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month we will be discussing The Professor and the Madman by Simon Winchester.

McCleary

McCleary Book Club: Off Site Event at McCleary Museum and Event Center

Tuesday, Jan. 13 from 11 a.m. to Noon

This library-sponsored event is occurring off-site at 426 S 3rd St, McCleary. Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. Copies of each month’s selection are available at the McCleary Library service desk.

Hoquiam

PageTurners Book Discussion

Tuesday, Jan. 13, from 6 to 7 p.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month we will be discussing The Cemetery of Untold Stories by Julia Alvarez.

STORY TIME

Ocean Shores Public Library Story Time

Saturdays from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Timberland Regional Library Family Storytime

Aberdeen and Montesano

Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Westport

Wednesday, Jan. 7

10: 30 to 11:30 a.m.

McCleary

Wednesday, Jan. 7

11 a.m. to noon

Raymond Timberland Regional Library

Book Babies

Wednesday, Jan. 7 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Books, bounces, music and play time for babies and their participating caregivers. This is an early learning program.

Barnes & Noble – Olympia

Barnes & Noble in Olympia hosts Storytime every Saturday at 11 a.m. featuring a different picture book each week.

Browsers Bookshop – Olympia

Bookseller Skye hosts Story Time on the first Saturday of each month from 11 to 11:30 a.m. upstairs at Browsers.