Stabbing in front of Mount Olympus Brewing Monday morning

At approximately 1 a.m. Monday morning, Aberdeen Police officers were dispatched to a reported stabbing in front of Mount Olympus Brewing Company, located at 105 W. Heron Street, according to Grays Harbor Scanner.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a stab wound to the arm. Officers immediately rendered aid and applied a tourniquet until emergency medical personnel arrived on scene. The victim was transported for further medical treatment.

Officers from the Hoquiam Police Department and a Grays Harbor County deputy responded to assist in locating the suspect. A K-9 unit was requested, though the handler was off duty at the time, and a drone operator was also called to assist with the search.

During the investigation, a security company monitoring the Aberdeen Auto Sales lot reported an individual matching the suspect’s description wandering the property. Officers responded to the location and located the suspect hiding underneath a vehicle. The individual was taken into custody without further incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.