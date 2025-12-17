Spend the holidays in a library or bookstore near you

Plenty of bookish activities left in 2025, plus you can look ahead to events in the new year

The American Library Association recently announced that award-winning librarian and Reading Rainbow host Mychal Threets will serve as honorary chair of the National Library Week 2026, April 19-25. The theme of the 2026 celebration is “Find Your Joy.”

Mychal Threets is a librarian, mental health advocate, and the library’s number one fan (according to himself, admittedly). He was raised in his local library as a home-school kid and got his first library card at the age of five. Threets served in his first library job as a library shelver at Solano County Library – the library he grew up in – and worked his way up to become supervising librarian of that very same library. He is open about his mental health in hopes that talking about it will help others in their mental health journey, and he is adamant about encouraging people to believe him when he says he’s happy they are here.

“Mychal represents the best of us, and his mission to spread library joy resonates deeply at a pivotal time for our nation’s libraries and their communities,” said ALA President Sam Helmick. “As ALA celebrates its 150th anniversary, we can think of no better ambassador to inspire people everywhere to visit and support their libraries.”

UPCOMING AUTHOR EVENTS

Harbor Books – Hoquiam

Meet Author/Artist David Done

Saturday, Dec. 20 from Noon to 5 p.m.

Polson Museum – Hoquiam

Leanne Paul: Author Meet and Greet

Saturday, Dec. 20 from 1 to 4 p.m.

As you ponder your last minute Christmas shopping list, come and explore all the local history titles now in stock at the Polson Museum Store. And don’t miss getting your copy of “Reality Farm: The Untold Story of Reality Farm and the 1971 Satsop Rock Festival.” Author Leanne Paul will be at the museum to sign books and answer your questions about her experience as one of the family members who owned the farm property where the festival was held.

Mike Cairns’ “Under The Ash: A Pilot’s Story” Book Tour

Hoquiam Timberland Regional Library

Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Montesano Regional Library – Lunch for Your Brain

Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026 from Noon to 1 p.m.

Yelm Timberland Regional Library

Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. (registration required)

Westport Timberland Regional Library

Saturday, March 14, 2026 from 11 a.m. to Noon

At 12:30 p.m. on May 18, 1980, Washington Army National Guard helicopter pilot Captain Mike Cairns flew beneath the ash cloud of the Mount St. Helens volcano eruption – a feat never before attempted in history. In the challenging days that followed, as Mike, his crew, and fellow National Guard pilots flew numerous search, rescue, and recovery missions, he documented the devastation they encountered with photographs taken with his own 35mm camera. Those missions, over 600 in all, would lead to three pilots and five crew members receiving the Valley Forge Cross. Mike was one of those three pilots awarded the National Guard’s highest honor for heroism.

Here’s your chance to chat with Mike in person about his new, highly-rated photo journal, “Under The Ash,” as well as view his remarkable slideshow presentation and take questions about his experiences at Mount St. Helens. Mike will also have copies of his book available to purchase and sign. This one-of-a-kind book showcases some of the best of his never before seen images, the rescue of survivors, facts about the eruption, what the conditions were like for a helicopter pilot, and more.

Barnes & Noble – Olympia

A.L. Hampton Book Signing

Saturday, Jan. 17 from Noon to 4 p.m.

Calling ALL Romantasy readers. Amy L. Hampton is coming back to Barnes & Noble in Olympia. The fourth book in her Crown of the Seven Realms Series, Dark Skies, just dropped and she will be signing copies of the first four books in person.

Browsers Bookshop – Olympia

David Guterson: Evelyn in Transit

Monday, Jan. 26, 2026 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Browsers is thrilled to welcome back author David Guterson to discuss his latest book Evelyn in Transit. Please join us upstairs at Browsers on Monday, Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. to celebrate one of the Pacific Northwest’s own authors. We will have copies of the book available for purchase and signing. Written in a spare, precise style of extraordinary beauty, full of surprising humor and luminosity, Evelyn in Transit delivers much-needed insight and compassion about humanity’s strivings for transcendence, and what it might mean to “live the right way.”

Janine Gates: Saving the Nisqually Delta

Saturday, Feb.7, 2026 at 2 p.m.

Browsers will be hosting Olympia-based journalist, photographer and now author Janine Gates to discuss her book Saving the Nisqually Delta. We will gather upstairs for a fascinating presentation from the author. Copies of her book will be available for purchase and signing.

Gates will also be at the the Lacey Timberland Regional Library for an Author Talk on Friday, March 6 from 4 to 6 p.m.

WRITERS GROUPS

Hoquiam Writers Group – Harbor Books

This group is open to all writers who want to attend: writers, poets, journalists, wordsmiths, and storytellers. The group meets monthly on the first Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Browsers Bookshop – Olympia

Thursday, Jan. 8 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Writing can be lonely business. Join us on the first Thursday of the month for Browsers (Nearly) Silent Writing Club to write together. (This month we will meet one week later due to the holiday.) We say hello, have a brief conversation, and then write together in silence for an hour. Any type of writing, from journaling to an epic novel, is welcome. At the end, we do a quick check in. There is no critique or feedback on your work. Just time and space to write together!

Meetings take place upstairs at Browsers—bring your notebook/pens/computer. (Please note: we are brimming with community but lacking in electrical outlets.) Feel free to bring a snack and/or beverage for yourself. There is no cost to attend, but you’re always welcome to make a purchase from the bookstore.

BOOK GROUPS AND CLUBS

Harbor Books – Hoquiam

All-Genre Book Club

Sunday, Dec. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The All-Genre Book club meets the last Sunday of the month to discuss the book selected by group members the previous month. December’s read is The Rent Collector by Camron Wright.

Timberland Regional Library

Aberdeen

PageTurners Book Group

Saturday, Dec. 20 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month we will be reading A Tree Grows in Brooklyn by Betty Smith.

Rainy Day Reading Reviews

Friday, Jan. 9 from 10:30 a.m.to noon

Jennifer Sturm reviews Ghosts of the British Museum. Come hear about the books that have captivated your friends and neighbors as they share them with you.

Westport

PageTurners Book Group

Saturday, Dec. 27 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion.

McCleary

McCleary Book Club: Off Site Event at McCleary Museum and Event Center

Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026 from 11 a.m. to Noon

This library-sponsored event is occurring off-site at 426 S 3rd St, McCleary. Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. Copies of each month’s selection are available at the McCleary Library service desk.

Hoquiam

PageTurners Book Discussion

Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, from 6 to 7 p.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month we will be discussing The Cemetery of Untold Stories by Julia Alvarez.

Books on 8th: Off Site Event at Hoquiam Brewing Company

Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026 from 6 to 7 p.m.

This library-sponsored event is occurring off-site at Hoquiam Brewing Company 526 8th St. If you’re an adult who is 21+ and likes to read Young Adult books, then this book club is for you. This month we will be discussing The Last Bookstore on Earth by Lily Braun-Arnold. New members are always welcome. Email Sarah at slivingston@trl.org if you would like more information.

Aberdeen

PageTurners Book Discussion

Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month we will be discussing The Professor and the Madman by Simon Winchester.

STORY TIME

Ocean Shores Public Library Story Time

Saturdays from 10:30 until 11 a.m.

Books, rhymes, interactive stories, songs and FUN! Ages Birth – 5. Presented by Niko.

No Story Time on Dec. 20 and 27

The Jan. 3 theme is winter.

Timberland Regional Library Family Storytime

Aberdeen and Montesano

Thursdays from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Elma

Friday, Dec. 19

10 – 11 a.m.

Raymond

Saturday, Dec. 20

10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Westport

Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026

10: 30 to 11:30 a.m.

McCleary

Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026

11 a.m. to Noon

Stories and early learning activities that include music, movement, art, and early STEM play for children birth to 8 years old. This is an early learning program.

Hoquiam Timberland Regional Library Preschool Storytime

Friday, Dec. 19

10 – 11 a.m.

Stories and early learning activities for preschoolers that include music, movement, art, and early STEM play. This is an early learning program.

Barnes & Noble – Olympia

Barnes & Noble in Olympia hosts Storytime every Saturday at 11 a.m. featuring a different picture book each week.

Browsers Bookshop – Olympia

Bookseller Skye hosts Story Time on the first Saturday of each month from 11 to 11:30 a.m. upstairs at Browsers.

Raymond Timberland Regional Library

Book Babies

Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Books, bounces, music and play time for babies and their participating caregivers. This is an early learning program.

Saving the Nisqually Delta by Janine Gates

The Rent Collector by Camron Wright

Rainy Day Reading Reviews at Aberdeen Timberland Regional Library