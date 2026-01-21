Smokin’ Philly’s BBQ hosts grand re-opening Thursday in Hoquiam

Smokin’ Philly’s BBQ in Hoquiam had their grand opening just a few weeks ago in mid-December, and less than a week into it owner/operator Phil Booth tragically passed away.

To patrons of his first restaurant, Oakburger, or of his mobile food trailer, Booth was known as a happy go-getter, and a cook with attention to the details that make the difference in tasty food.

To his family and friends he was the guy who “could fix anything” and possessed the drive to “create” something and provide for his family. He will be remembered for his commitment and adventurous, can-do spirit, instilling it in he and his wife Chrissy’s family.

As a tribute to Booth’s legacy, Chrissy and her daughters are re-opening Smokin’ Philly’s BBQ in Hoquiam Thursday at noon and will stay open until sold out or 8 p.m.

“Our goal is to bring Phil’s good food back to our community, just as he intended,” she said. “He came from South Carolina originally and it inspired his barbecue with a South Carolina twist,” Chrissy said. “And our oldest daughter has been cooking since she was eight years old and has always been a helper.”

For now, Chrissy plans to open each Thursday through Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. and “see how it goes from there.” She also aims to get the mobile kitchen going again this year as well.

Smokin’ Philly’s BBQ is located at 409 7th St. in Hoquiam and their phone number is 360-858-4177.